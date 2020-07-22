Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence On Grandson Benjamin’s Death: ‘This Is True Heartbreak’

Priscilla Presley took to her official Facebook page to write a heart wrenching tribute to her late grandson, Benjamin Keough. The widow of Elvis Presley described to her devoted fans that Benjamin’s loss has ‘penetrated my soul.’

After taking the time to mourn in private, Priscilla Presley took to her official Facebook account to share a statement regarding the tragic death of her grandson, Benjamin Keough, on July 12. “These are some of the darkest days of my family’s life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating,” the widow of Elvis Presley, 75, began her statement. “Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul.”

The 73-year-old actress sorrowfully shared that “each day I wake up, I pray it will get better. Then I think of my daughter [Lisa Marie Presley] and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother,” Priscilla continued. In her Facebook post, she also shared that she’s been thinking of Benjamin’s father, Danny Keough, whom Priscilla described as “completely lost, as Ben was his only son.”

Priscilla also spoke so lovingly of her granddaughter, and Benjamin’s sister, actress Riley Keough, who was “so close to him;” and his younger half-siblings “Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben.” Priscilla noted her other child, Navarone, who was Benjamin’s uncle, writing that he “struggles deeply with loss and death. Finally, Priscilla prayed that Benjamin would “rest in peace,” reiterating that he was so loved.

The Presley-Keough family tragically lost Benjamin on July 12 after he died by suicide in Calabasas, CA. Law enforcement found Benjamin’s body “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” a police report detailed. Benjamin was tragically “pronounced dead at the scene” to the absolute horror and devastation of his loving mother.

In the days since Benjamin’s passing, tributes and words of remembrance have poured in from Benjamin’s sister, girlfriend, and former partner, Alex Rhode, all of whom mourned the loss of the 27-year-old and remembered his vibrance and life. Lisa was recently seen for the first time since her son’s passing, holding on tightly to his girlfriend, Diana Pinto‘s, hand while they shielded their faces from cameras in Beverly Hills. Now, the family is taking the time they need to heal and move forward respectfully away from the public eye.

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.