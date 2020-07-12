Benjamin Keough: 5 Things About Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Who Is Dead At 27

Benjamin Keough, the grandson of music legend Elvis Presley has died. His mother Lisa Marie is ‘completely heartbroken’ and ‘inconsolable’ according to a statement.

Lisa Marie Presley‘s son Benjamin Keough has died at the age of 27. Benjamin was found dead in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Sunday, July 12. “She is completely heartbroken , inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Roger Widynowski, a rep for Lisa Marie, said in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife. It was reported by TMZ that Ben appears to have died “from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.” Learn more about the son of Lisa, 52.

1. He comes from a famous family. Benjamin is the son of Lisa, 52, and her ex-husband Danny Keough, 55, as well as the grandson of the late Elvis Presley and Priscilla, 75. Elvis remains one of the most successful recording acts of all time, with 149 songs appearing on Billboard’s Hot 100, and 18 number one hits. Ben is second eldest of Lisa’s four kids, and has kept a relatively low profile among his famous clan.

2. He looked just like Elvis. Benjamin has an uncanny resemblance to The King of Rock N’ Roll, often to the delight of Elvis fans. “Ben does look so much like Elvis. He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage,” his proud mom Lisa told CMT in 2012. “Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny,” she added.

3. Lisa wrote a song about Ben. Lisa often dedicates songs to her children, with Ben inspiring her 2012 tune “Storm And Grace.” In the song, she sings about Ben — who was 19 at the time — growing too fast. “Stop moving so fast there, and then take your foot off the gas. My heart can’t seem to take it, your storm and your grace,” croons. She accompanied the song with a beautiful music video featuring family photos.

4. There were rumors he had record deal. Like his grandfather and mom, Ben was reported to also musical! At just 17, reports surfaced that he had scored a $5 million record deal Universal Records to record up to five albums — however reps for Universal later denied these reports to be true. “This story is totally untrue,” Peter LoFrumento, Executive Vice President of Universal Music Group, said at the time.

5. His sister is an actress. Ben is the younger sister of Riley Keough, 31, who recently starred in indie horror film The Lodge. She also appeared in romance/mystery Earthquake Bird, and TV series The Girlfriend Experience. Riley married Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015. Ben also has twin half siblings Finley and Harper, 11, via his mom.