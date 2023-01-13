Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood ‘Sad’ Over Her Passing: He Hoped For A ‘Speedy Recovery’ For Their Kids

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood — who is the father to their twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14 — has spoken out about the horrific death that she suffered on Jan. 12 at her home in Calabasas, Calif. Lisa Marie Presley has died at age 54 after suffering a heart attack. A rep for her mother, Priscilla Presley, told HollywoodLife, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Shortly after the news broke, Michael released a statement through ET Online, sharing his heartache and grief. “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” Lockwood’s attorney Joe Yanny said. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

In a statement to Us Weekly magazine earlier in the day before her passing, an attorney for Michael — who Lisa Marie married in 2006 and filed for divorce in 2016 — said that he “hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children.

HollywoodLife confirmed that Lisa Marie, 54 — who honored her late iconic father Elvis Presley, on Jan. 10 while attending the Golden Globes, where actor Austin Butler won an award for Best Actor for his portrayal of The King — was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 12 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Public Information Officer for Los Angeles County Fire Department Craig Little told us, “At 10:37 am a call came in from 4900 Block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas. Units were dispatched to that location for cardiac arrest and a 54-year-old female was transported to a local hospital.” Although the LAFD PIO would not reveal the identity of the hospitalized woman, sources told HollywoodLife that it was, in fact, Lisa Marie.

According to TMZ, she is currently in a medically induced coma. Just hours after Lisa Marie’s horrific health crisis, her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, was photographed at the hospital. Priscilla shared a photo of the iconic mother and daughter duo on her Instagram, along with a heartfelt caption that read, “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers. We feel the prayers from around the world, and ask for privacy during this time.”

Lisa Marie was married twice and is the mother to four children. The teen twin daughters that she gave birth to with her ex-husband Michael, Harper, and Finley, tend to stay out of the spotlight. In 2019, Lisa Marie proudly boasted about the girls to Us Weekly. “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun,” she told the outlet.

Lisa Marie is also the mother to a daughter, Riley Keough, 33, and a son Benjamin Keough, whose father is her ex-husband Danny Keough, 58. Sadly Benjamin died from suicide in 2020 at the age of 27. Following Lisa’s divorce from Michael in 2016, the two of them have been involved in a custody battle over child support and other financially related issues.