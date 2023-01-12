Lisa Marie Presley, 54, Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Cardiac Arrest: Report

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was rushed to the hospital on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrested. “The LA county sheriff’s department responded to an address in Calabasas and a female from that location was taken to the hospital for a medical emergency,” the LA County Sheriff Department PIO confirmed to HollywoodLife. “We cannot give the identity of this female and we cannot say what the medical emergency was, nor what hospital she was transported to.” Although the female’s identity could not be confirmed via the police, HollywoodLife has been told by a source close to the situation that the woman is indeed Lisa Marie.

Lisa went into “full” cardiac arrest, TMZ reported originally. EMTs were called to her Calabasas house and upon arrival, reportedly performed CPR and gave her epinephrine to get her heart beating again. She was then rushed to the hospital. As of this writing, Lisa is still in the hospital being treated. Her condition remains unclear.

The medical incident occurred just days after she and her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, attended the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and got emotional while watching Austin Butler, 31, accept his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis.

She gushed about Austin’s performance after crashing his interview with Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet and described the film as “mind-blowing.” She continued, “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it. I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”

Austin later shouted out Lisa Marie and Priscilla during his acceptance speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he sweetly said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Lisa Marie’s health has not been of public concern as of late. However, it is known she previously struggled with drug addiction. She opened up about her struggles in an Aug. 2018 interview with TODAY‘s Jenna Bush Hager. “I am proud. I’ve come a long way. I have a therapist, and she was like, ‘You’re a miracle, you really are.’ She’s like, ‘I don’t know how you’re still alive,'” she frankly recalled.

She went on to say that she was in a bad place when she turned to drugs, which began no earlier than 2013. “The struggle and addiction for me, started when I was 45 years old,” she explained. “It wasn’t like it was happening all my life.”

She said that she turned to her late father for guidance during her hardest times. “I would want to know he’s there. Yeah, It would be pretty much, ‘I could use your help right around now,'” she remembered. Elvis died at the age of 42 in 1977 due to complications related to his abuse of Valium, barbiturates, Quaaludes, sleeping pills, and more, according to PBS.

Lisa was using drugs during her 2016 divorce from her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, with whom she shares twin daughters Harper and Finley. She also welcomed a daughter, Riley, and son, Benjamin, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. Unfortunately, Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27.