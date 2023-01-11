Lisa Marie & Priscilla Presley Cry While Watching Austin Butler Win Golden Globe For ‘Elvis’: Watch

Austin Butler, 31, took home his first-ever Golden Globe for the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) category for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis biopic at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards — and he wasn’t the only emotional one in the room. Elvis’ wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, and their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, 54, were seen crying as Austin accepted the award on stage on Jan. 10. He also sweetly shouted them out during his speech. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

For us it’s Austin Butler winning his first ever Golden Globe Award for playing Elvis and then thanking Priscilla and Lisa Marie Presley! #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rmRnvKF3Cg — PopViewers (@PopViewers) January 11, 2023

Austin became emotional when thanking a myriad of people who helped him along the way, including Elvis director Baz Luhrmann, Denzel Washington, and Tom Hanks. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported,” he humbly stated. “I love you, Baz Luhrmann. Thank you for believing in me in those moments that I didn’t even believe in myself. I’m so grateful to you. I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks.”

“I also want to thank my dance partner, the greatest dance partner I could have ever hoped for, Mr. Tom Hanks,” he continued. Tom, 66, played Elvis’ greedy manager, Colonel Tom Parker. “I also got to thank Denzel Washington,” he added. “Thank you for your kindness thank you for your generosity in championing me when you did not have to.” Denzel, 68, and Austin starred together in 2018’s The Iceman Cometh, and he recommended him for the role. Austin also thanked his late mother and sister Ashley, who he brought as his date.

Lastly, Austin thanked the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself. “You are an icon and a rebel. I love you so much. Thank you,” he said with much gratitude. “You are remembered and I will never forget.”

It’s no surprise that Priscilla and Lisa Marie got visibly emotional as Austin stood up on stage. They have both previously gushed about how proud they are of Austin and the movie for portraying Elvis and his life so beautifully. In a clip shared to Baz’s Instagram at the Memphis premiere of Elvis in June 2022, Priscilla said documentaries and films related to the late star have been “one disappointment after the other”. However, she believes that Austin and Baz finally got it right. “At this point, I tell you this with all my heart, and it’s the only reason that I’m here: It’s been done right,” she proudly stated.

Lisa Marie shared a similar sentiment. “Austin, you know how we feel. Truly, Elvis morphed into you, I have to say. You had his guidance,” she said at the premiere, according to Express.