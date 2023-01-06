Austin Butler’s Sister: Everything To Know About His Only Sibling & His Date For The 2023 Golden Globes

Austin Butler became Hollywood’s latest heartthrob with his turn as the iconic Elvis Presley in 2022’s ‘Elvis’

Austin Butler has certainly taken Hollywood by storm! The star, who kicked off his acting career on Disney and Nickelodeons shows, cemented himself as a leading man with his incredible take on the iconic Elvis Presley in 2021’s Elvis, and he has a slew of high-profile projects in the works. Before he gets to those future movies, however, he is expected to appear at the 2023 Golden Globes, where he can celebrate his hard work in Elvis with his nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture-Drama category.

Austin will be vying for the trophy against Brendan Fraser (The Whale), Hugh Jackman (The Son), Bill Nighy (Living) and Jeremy Pope (The Inspection) during the televised event, which returns to NBC this year following internal changes made by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. The awards show had been taken off the air amid controversy about the lack of diversity among its former voting body.

While Austin may be climbing the dizzying heights of fame, it appears he won’t easily forget the support that got him there in the first place. In a nod of appreciation to his family, the handsome actor revealed he will be taking his sister Ashley Butler to the 2023 Golden Globes, despite him being romantically linked with Kaia Gerber. Although he said it was a “hard” decision, per ET, Austin explained, “She’s my one and only sister, so it’ll be nice to be with her.”

With the jaw-dropping news putting stans into a frenzy, let’s take a deep dive and find out more about Austin’s sister Ashley!

Ashley Is Austin’s Only Sibling

Born on December 15, 1986, Ashley is Austin’s only sibling. They share parents Lori Ann, who passed away from cancer in 2014, and David Butler. Ashley also started out acting, as she co-starred in “Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide” from 2004 to 2007 with Austin.

She Got Married In 2018

Ashley married Anthony Lucas on August 11, 2018, after dating for five years, according to GeniusCelebs. While not much else is publicly known about Ashley, her life is an open book on her Instagram. There she posts pictures of her and her husband and all the wonderful milestones they are reaching together!

Ashley Didn’t See Austin For 3 Years While He Filmed ‘Elvis’

In his conversation with Janelle Monáe for Variety, Austin revealed he is a bit of a method actor and that he had to keep to himself to stay focused during the filming of Elvis, including a long isolation from his family. “I didn’t see my family for about three years,” he explained. “I was prepping with Baz [Luhrmann, Elvis director], and then I went to Australia,” he continued. “I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody. And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”