Kaia Gerber, 21, Rocks Sexy Bikini & Makes Out With Boyfriend Austin Butler In Mexico: Photos

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler rang in the New Year in Cabo, the same city in which Leonardo Dicaprio and Ines de Ramon stayed ahead of New Year's Eve.

January 4, 2023 5:08PM EST
Image Credit: MEGA

Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler started off the New Year by soaking up the sun in Cabo San Lucas! The pair were spotted lounging in and around their resort pool on Sunday, Jan. 1 in photos obtained by the Daily Mail that can be seen here — and showed off their sculpted physiques in the process. The model, 21, wore a tiny two-piece consisting of a burnt-orange, square-neck bikini top and brown thong bottoms, which elongated her toned legs. Austin, 31, rocked black bottoms and put his impressive abs on full display.

At one point, the Elvis actor and Kaia were seen sharing a passionate smooch as they reached over the pool’s divider to lock lips. Kaia had her hands entangled in Austin’s luscious locks. Steamy!

Kaia Butler bikini
Model Kaia Butler stuns as she walks into a pool wearing a black bikini (Photo: Robert O’Neil / SplashNews.com)

Austin proved he is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend and snapped some sexy photos of his girlfriend of a year as she stretched out in the pool. He looked super pleased by the sizzling photoshoot as he bent down and got the perfect picture of Kaia. He also stood up and directly over her, making sure he got all the right angles for his gorgeous girlfriend.

Before jetting off to Mexico, Kaia and Austin were photographed bundled up for a morning stroll around Los Angeles’ Los Feliz neighborhood just days before Christmas. They dressed in sporty clothing and appeared to make a stop at a smoothie shop during their outing, as Kaia had a green drink in her hand.

Kaia Gerber Austin Butler
Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler were photographed out on multiple strolls together in 2022 (Photo: MEGA)

Kaia and Austin began dating in Nov. 2021 and were first seen together attending a yoga session together in Los Angeles. The next month, they were seen heading to the Los Angeles International Airport ahead of the holidays. The couple made their red carpet debut at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party in March 2022 and looked smitten by each other as they walked hand in hand.

The official appearance came about four months after Kaia, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawfordsplit from Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25. Before Jacob, Kaia was in a highly publicized relationship with Pete Davidson, now 29. They broke up in Jan. 2020 after about three months together. Austin, of course, was with Vanessa Hudgens for nine years before they went their separate ways in Jan. 2020.

