Kaia Gerber Makes Red Carpet Debut With Austin Butler 4 Months After Jacob Elordi Split

Kaia Gerber made her red carpet debut with rumored flame Austin Butler, a month after her split from ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi.

New couple alert! Model (and Cindy Crawford‘s lookalike daughter) Kaia Gerber, 20, stepped out publicly for the first time with new boyfriend Austin Butler, 30, hitting the red carpet at W Magazine‘s annual Best Performances party. Holding hands as they arrived at the event roughly three months after first being linked, Kaia and Austin made a well-dressed pair just one month after Kaia’s split from ‘Euphoria‘ star Jacob Elordi, 24.

Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler sweetly held hands as they stepped out publicly as a couple for the first time. (Tim Regas / SplashNews.com)

Making their debut as a couple in stylish fashion, Austin sweetly held Kaia’s hand as they entered the Los Angeles celebration. For the event, Kaia chose a plunging skirt-and-shirt set in a sparkling hombre hue, completing the green and gold look with strappy black heels. Though Austin elected for a classic ensemble of a black suit and matching dress shoes, he inserted his signature style with a deliciously mismatched brown shirt and a notable flare silhouette on his pants. This is the man who stepped out at Coachella with ex-girlfriend Vanessa Hudgens multiple years in a row…basic black would never do.

kaia gerber jacob elordi
Kaia split with former boyfriend and ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi in 2021 after a year together. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Kaia and Austin’s big debut comes just one month after Kaia split from Jacob back in November 2021. Though the duo wiped their respective Instagram accounts of couple photos shortly after the breakup, their split was reportedly amicable, and Jacob has since moved on himself with model Bianca Finch, 24. Austin, who at ten years Kaia’s senior has significantly more experience in the adult dating world, split from long-time girlfriend Vanessa back in 2020 after they spent nearly nine years together.

Kaia first sparked romance rumors with Austin after the duo was spotted cuddling up in December 2021, just a month after her split from Jacob. Although things are still relatively new for the young Hollywood couple, friends of the couple have shared that things are going swimmingly. “She seems really happy,” one shared. “All of her friends think he’s really cute.”