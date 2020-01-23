Vanessa Hudgens & Austin Butler Split: The Real Reason For Their Surprising Breakup Revealed

After nine years together, Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler made the decision to part ways. Here’s what caused them to call it quits on their longtime relationship.

“They had to spend too much time apart the last few months, that’s what did it. Vanessa was so busy with back to back projects that she was hardly home. And Austin has been just as busy with work. He’s doing a movie in Australia [Elvis biopic] and he’s had to be over there on and off for months doing pre-production. They are very good when they are together. But when they’re apart, that is when things get tough and they were apart for months,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Kyle Kuzma, 24. “ Austin is a level-headed guy, he’s not going to freak out about her dating again. They’re broken up, and she’s a very beautiful woman. Of course men are going to be lining up to date her. That doesn’t mean it won’t hurt. He’s not going to want to hear about it,” our source adds. “They’ve made it through long periods before without seeing each other, but this time they didn’t. It’s really sad because they truly love each other. But it’s one of the hard realities of this business, it is very hard on relationships,” our insider continues. Their split was first reported on Jan. 14. Exactly one week later on Jan. 21, Vanessa was photographed on a romantic dinner date in Brooklyn with L.A. Lakers star, 24. “is a level-headed guy, he’s not going to freak out about her dating again. They’re broken up, and she’s a very beautiful woman. Of course men are going to be lining up to date her. That doesn’t mean it won’t hurt. He’s not going to want to hear about it,” our source adds.