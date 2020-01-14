Another Hollywood romance has come to an end. Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have split after nearly a decade together, according to a new report on January 14.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler have called it quits after nine years together, Us Weekly reports, siting a source that “confirmed” the news. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” the source said. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Vanessa and Austin and did not receive an immediate reply.

The longtime couple, who began dating in September 2011, raised eyebrows about the status of their relationship when it appeared as though they spend the holidays separate. Vanessa, 31, vacationed in Switzerland and shared a slew of wintery photos on Instagram — none of which included Austin, 28.

Amidst news of the couple’s split on Monday, Vanessa has been active on social media. She shared a cryptic quote by Coco Chanel to her Instagram Story that read, “You live but once, you might as well be amusing.” That came before she shared a video of herself laughing as she played with an Instagram filter. Meanwhile, Austin has been radio silent on social media. Both stars have not addressed or confirmed the breakup reports.

Just one day prior to news of their reported breakup, Vanessa spent her Monday night courtside at the Los Angeles Lakers game. The actress shared a series of videos from the January 14 matchup, where the LeBron James led Lakers came out victorious over his old Cleveland Cavaliers team, 128-99. The actress cheered and smiled in the videos, and looked stunning in a photo she posed for in front of the court.

Vanessa, along with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, were all in attendance at the game, in which PrettyLittleThing also made a huge presence. The celeb-obsessed fashion brand partnered with the Lakers and gifted the entire court side seats items from their latest collection — in addition to making a charitable donation to the Lakers Youth Foundation.