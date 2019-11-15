Ashley Tisdale & Vanessa Hudgens’ Personal Trainer Reveals The Benefits Of HIIT Training

Luke Milton, the personal trainer to Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens, shared EXCLUSIVE details with HollywoodLife on HIIT training and how to achieve your ideal body!

Ashley Tisdale, 34, and Vanessa Hudgens, 30, have worked hard to achieve their amazing bodies, and the secret to how they did it is being shared! Both stars practice HIIT training, which stands for High Intensity Interval Training. “It’s all about spiking the heart rate and challenging your body in bursts of intensity,” Luke Milton, Ashley and Vanessa’s personal trainer and owner of Training Mate, shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “I strongly believe in HIIT, it is by far the most efficient way to workout and with a professionally designed program can target all parts of the body and build lean muscle, whilst improving cardiovascular health and general wellbeing.”

It sounds like an intense workout regimen, but the stars Luke works with are really seeing the benefits of it! There are also certain areas of the body that HIIT targets, “Specifically working muscles of the lower body with resistance and also building cardiovascular health and toning their bodies through high intensity workouts,” Luke shared. He also went into details on some of the stars’ best workouts.” Some of our favorite exercises are the curtsey lunge with weights, coupled with a high intensity cardio hit like the assault bike.”

The workout regimen is really quite aggressive and even intimidating, but there’s a way that fans can achieve their ideal body by doing these exercises themselves! Luke recommends, “9 exercises – 45 seconds on each exercise and perform it to the absolute best of your ability. Do this in a circuit style 3 times,” he shared. The personal trainer also revealed the best exercises to do for the best results — including bench presses, dumbbell squats, jump rope, kettle bell bent over row, dumbbell reverse lunge, rower, band bicep curls, weighted deadlift and finishing it off with an assault bike. “By combining resistance work with high intensity cardio stations the body shreds body fat and also builds lean muscle which is imperative to keeping a long, lean, healthy body…Do this for 45 minutes and your body will certainly thank you.”

But why the 45 second intervals for each workout? Luke answered that with the specifics on why the short interval works the body best. “It’s all about intensity,” Luke revealed. “I have found that most people perform really well and can ‘push’ themselves for about 45 seconds.” Of course, it’s all about the intensity and moving the body for 45 seconds with a 15 second recovery before moving to the next exercise, which yields the best results. “This helps with consistency and we all know consistency equals results.”

As for any other passing advice to combine with the rigorous workout regimen, Luke recommends a “healthy lifestyle…Make sure to always be hydrated, at least eight – ten cups per day (more with exercise) and eat a balanced diet.” Finally, it’s always best to have someone hold you to your intention and encourage you throughout the process. To this, Luke recommends setting “goals and have someone (preferably a qualified trainer) hold you accountable.”