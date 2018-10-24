How To Copy The Full-Body Workout Loved By Ashley Greene & Victoria Justice With NO Equipment

If you want to get strong and stave off those holiday pounds, try this celeb-fave workout that tones your ENTIRE BODY in less than an hour a day.

STRONG by Zumba is in iteration of the classic Zumba class that in just two years has expanded to 150 countries! Over 350,000 people take STRONG by Zumba classes each week! It’s NOT a dance class — it’s a high intensity interval training workout (HIIT is loved by Kim and Khloe Kardashian) that seriously tones your muscles and gets your heart rate going! I got to take a class in New York City with Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene and Ashley Tisdale, and it was so fun! Time seriously flies because the workouts are timed with the music, and don’t worry — you DON’T need to be coordinated.

The class was led by Master Trainer and Co-Creator Ai Lee Syarief, and I spoke to her EXCLUSIVELY about how STRONG differs from traditional Zumba. “It’s very different from a Zumba Class,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “STRONG by Zumba is a high intensity training program. It is a HIIT Workout combining body weight, muscle conditioning, cardio and plyometric training movements. There is no dancing. Music is reversed engineered; the workout is designed first, and then music is created to sync every beat to a move. It is very unique — more than any other program out there. Music drives the workout and pushes you through the moves. Zumba is based on dance fitness.”

And if a HIIT class sounds intimidating, don’t worry! “It is for all levels. In this class, we provide what we call ‘switch-outs.’ We introduce base moves, and also give modifications which will meet the needs for different fitness levels, from beginners to those looking for a challenge. Anyone should take this class who wants an exciting, challenging full body workout! It tones everything, from a strong core to defined arms. It conditions your legs and your glutes without losing muscle mass.”

For people looking to lose weight, Ai says, “Consistency is key, but it depends on the individual, their goals and physical condition / fitness level. To lose weight, a general guideline is to do the class three to five times week. It also depends on intensity and type of workout. STRONG by Zumba would be recommended about three times a week.”

Along with a fun workout, try to keep your diet in check. “The most important thing is to fuel your body and hydrate as well. Eat a balanced diet including complex carbs, proteins and healthy fats,” Ai says.