News

Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Split: Model & Actor Reportedly Break Up After Over 1 Year Of Dating

Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi
Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Model Kaia Gerber And Rumored Boyfriend Jacob Elordi Walk home from Dogpound Gym In New York City Pictured: Kaia Gerber,Jacob Elordi Ref: SPL5185962 090920 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are camera shy as the couple go club hopping in West Hollywood. First, they partied at the Nice Guy with friends and then finished the night at the Delilah restaurant. 17 Jun 2021 Pictured: Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA763210_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi arriving back to his place after a workout sesh at Dogpound. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* West Hollywood, CA - Supermodel Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Jacob Elordi keep a low profile as they grab healthy smoothies after intense workout at Earthbar in West Hollywood. Pictured: Kaia Gerber, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 2 DECEMBER 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

The pair have reportedly called it a day, a little more than a year after first sparking romance rumors back in September 2020.

After a year of dating, Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi have supposedly decided to break up, a source told Page Six. While Kaia may have hinted that the two broke up by taking photos of herself with Jacob off of her Instagram, the source said that the split was “amicable.” The 24-year-old Kissing Booth actor doesn’t appear to have any photos of the 20-year-old model on his Instagram either.

While Kaia deleted most of the pictures of Jacob from her Instagram, the American Horror Story actress still has a few shots of her ex in a photo set from her 20th birthday party in September. In the black-and-white shots, Kaia wore a beautiful sparkling gown, perfect for a shining birthday celebration, and Jacob sported a black shirt. The pair were both all smiles in the silly photo. HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for Kaia and Jacob for comment.

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi reportedly broke up after over a year of dating. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The pair first sparked romance rumors that they were an item back in September 2020, when the pair were seen holding hands in New York City over Labor Day Weekend. The pair were later spotted heading to the gym together on September 9. Things were getting pretty serious as the couple started to be seen, because near the end of September, Jacob joined Kaia and her parents Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber on a family trip to Mexico. While it’s sad to see their relationship come to an end, maybe the two will stay friends if it was an amicable breakup. The Euphoria actor showed he could be sweet, even as an ex-boyfriend, early in their relationship, when he showed love to his ex-girlfriend and Euphoria co-star Zendaya, when she won an Emmy Award for her role in Euphoria.

Related Gallery

Kaia Gerber -- See Photos Of The Gorgeous Model On The Runway

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Saint Laurent show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 25 Feb 2020
Kaia Gerber on the catwalkValentino show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 29 Sep 2019
Kaia Gerber on the catwalk Saint Laurent show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 24 Sep 2019

Throughout their relationship, the pair were seen out and about on a handful of more occasions, like when the pair were spotted kissing while walking Kaia’s adorable dog or wearing matching outfits to the gym. The couple also seemed like they were having a great time, while attending a friend’s birthday party back in June.