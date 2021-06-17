Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Prove They’re Going Strong With Night Out At Pal’s Birthday Party — Pics

Kaia Gerber has stepped out in a black crop top and matching pants while leaving a party with her boyfriend, ‘Euphoria’ star Jacob Elordi.

Kaia Gerber, 19, and Jacob Elordi, 23, are still going strong! The couple looked just as loved up as ever when they stepped out at the birthday party for their pal Nick Holiday at West Hollywood hotspot The Nice Guy. The star-studded June 16 event also saw Dua Lipa, Anwar Hadid, Lil Nas X and Pia Mia in attendance. The teenage daughter of Cindy Crawford opted for a black crop top which put her taut abs on display, along with matching high-waisted trousers.

She accessorized the ensemble with black heels and a protective face mask, as she styled her brunette tresses into a sleek blow-dried look. Meanwhile, her beau rocked a pair of khaki green trousers along a white vest-style top worn underneath a cream, loose-fitting button down.

He held onto Kaia’s hand as they exited the glitzy event, which also saw “Love Again” songstress Dua Lipa cut a casual figure in a pair of loose jeans. She also rocked a beige corset-style top and plenty of gold jewelry, while her boyfriend Anwar looked equally cool in an all-black ensemble.

Jacob and Kaia have been practically inseparable ever since they were first spotted on a sushi date on Sept. 1. That was followed by hand holding in a NYC park date on Sept. 7. He was seemingly immediately welcomed into her famous family, joining Kaia and her parents Rande Gerber, 58, and Cindy Crawford, 54, on a Mexican getaway on Sept. 23 to Los Cabos. The cute couple was photographed in swimwear while sitting poolside at the family’s villa, each reading books.

They were later seen looking cozy while strolling around the grounds of the private villa, with Kaia looking stunning in a black bikini top and floral skirt. Jacob looked hunky in a tight t-shirt, and the pair seemed to already be so crazy about each other after less than a month of dating. Throughout the rest of 2020, the pair were spotted on various outings: sharing a sweet kiss while taking her dog Milo for a walk, and even twinning in jeans and matching blue jackets.