Kaia Gerber & Jacob Elordi Kiss While Walking Her Dog In 1st PDA Pics

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi seeled their romance with a kiss while taking Kaia’s dog for a walk in Los Angeles! Check out their first PDA pics!

It looks like Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi‘s love fest is all but confirmed! The young couple was spotted out and about on Tuesday, October 20, enjoying the fall weather in Los Angeles while taking Kaia’s little pup for a walk. The 19-year-old model looked comfortable and casual wearing a grey sweater vest along with high-waisted blue jeans, while the actor, 23, sported a pair of gym shorts and a long sleeve graphic shirt.

It appeared that the pair combined their stroll with a shopping trip, as Jacob carried a shopping bag and what seemed to be a dog bed underneath one of his arms. One element of their outing that was too sweet was when Jacob and Kaia removed their masks to share a quick smooch! It’s the first time that fans have had the chance to see the pair engage in PDA, after weeks of spending time together on outings and even a trip with Kaia’s family!

At the end of September, Jacob accompanied Kaia on a trip to Los Cabos, Mexico, where the young model’s parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber, were in tow. Jacob appeared to get along just fine with Kaia’s parents, and the young couple enjoyed some downtime and were spotted holding hands and taking in the sunshine, poolside. Prior to their trip, however, Kaia and Jacob were seen spending quite a lot of time together on the mainland.

Fans of the stars really started to take notice of their potential relationship at the beginning of September. The two were seen out and about, holding hands, and spending time with one another after a stop at the gym, and more. Some fans even took to social media to share that they had seen the two holding hands in New York City — how cute!

Prior to seemingly getting together, Kaia dated Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson for a number of months in 2019. Jacob was previously linked to his Euphoria co-star, Emmy-winner Zendaya, despite the pair continuing to assure fans that they are just friends. The actor also dated his Kissing Booth co-star Joey King for a number of months in 2018.