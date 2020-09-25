Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber & 12 More Of Hollywood’s New Jeans Queens — See Pics

With autumn’s arrival, it’s bye bye to Daisy Dukes and other shorts as stars turn to their favorite styles in jeans. We’ve got Hailey Baldwin, Kaia Gerber and more celebs rocking their beloved denim.

Jeans go with everything, from crop tops to comfy sweaters to blazers, which is why the denim pant will always be a favorite among celebrities. As cooler weather comes in with autumn, the likes of Kaia Gerber , Bella Hadid, and more stars are showing off their favorite new styles. Since 2020 has been such a casual year thanks to the COVID-19 quarantines, celebs are living in their best pairs of jeans now more than ever.

Supermodel Kaia, 19, has favored jeans as she’s been out and about in New York City. Whether it is during a date with her hunky boyfriend Jacob Elordi, 23, or running errands, Kaia has made the sidewalks her runway in various styles of denim looks. Of course the best way to show off her stunningly long legs is in a pair of straight leg jeans, as seen above. Kaia rocked the high-waisted pair with a black blazer and lace-up boots while heading to a photo shoot in Sept. 2020. Fellow model Bella, 23, is constantly changing up her style, but she will always include jeans as a wardrobe staple. The model rocked a pair of wide-leg jeans with a colorful red sweater and a green blazer over it while meeting friends for dinner in NYC.

Since high-level glam restaurant and bar outings are less common these days, stars like Hailey Baldwin wear super stylish tops and boots along with jeans to create a chic look. The 23-year-old headed out to dinner in a pair of straight-leg basic blue jeans in Sept, 2020, which she paired with a black turtleneck crop top sweater with a matching cardigan over it. Mrs. Justin Bieber added stylish pointed toe black ankle boots to complete her ensemble.

Gorgeous Olivia Culpo, 28, also wore jeans for a dinner out with friends at Santa Monica’s Elephante restaurant on Sept. 19, 2020. The former Miss Universe looked impeccable in high-waisted jeans, proving that the style is alive and well in a new decade. She paired it with a crisp white t-shirt, gold earrings, a tan clutch and heels to elevate her casual jeans to the next level. A tan leather belt helped show off her tiny waist.

For other stars, jeans are perfect for just going about daily business. Actress Jennifer Garner practically lives in denim, preferring low-slung boyfriend jeans for everything from school runs with her children to bike rides around her neighborhood. The 48-year-old often just wears a t-shirt or sweater to top off her love of jeans, and always looks so perfectly put together.

Katie Holmes has been showing off her love of denim in an array of jeans as she goes about her life in New York. The 41-year-old has rocked wide legged jeans as she’s made trips to the starry Nolita restaurant Emilio’s Battolo so she can visit and make out with her sexy chef sweetie, Emilio Vitolo Jr., 33. On Sept. 18, 2020, she’s rocked black denim skinny jeans tucked into knee-high boots for a different way to change up the style. You can check out all of the newest celebrity jean queens in our gallery here.