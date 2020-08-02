Kaia Gerber & ’13 Reasons Why’s Tommy Dorfman Photographed Together On Cute Dinner Date

Kaia Gerber showed off her toned midriff in a black crop top and high waisted jeans when she stepped out for dinner with pal Tommy Dorfman.

Kaia Gerber stepped out for dinner with her close pal Tommy Dorfman in a stunning, ab-bearing outfit. The supermodel, 18, showed off her toned midriff when she reunited with the 13 Reasons Why star for a meal in Los Angeles on July 31. Kaia rocked a black crop top and high waisted denim jeans, which she paired with black booties. Of course, she also donned a protective face mask, and allowed her honey highlighted hair to fall just above her shoulders.

The 28-year-old actor has been a regular fixture in Kaia’s Los Angeles “quarantine crew” which has also included model Cara Delevingne, 27, and her ex Ashley Benson prior to their split in May. The group banded together as early as mid-March, when they were first spotted on a shopping trip at Erewhon in West Hollywood on March 15.

The group headed out in the earliest days of the coronavirus outbreak for a presumed final attempt at stocking up on necessities to self-quarantine. They filled up their carts up with brown paper bags of groceries, and were spotted holding Clorox wipes, and wearing gloves. The group then self-isolated together, often posting pics to Instagram and sharing funny TikTok videos.

Most recently, model besties Cara and Kaia got super cozy as they snuggled into a cardigan that appeared to be from Taylor Swift‘s, 30, new line of merchandise for her latest album, folklore! The two models looked super cute while they goofed around in the garment, inspired by Taylor’s track from the album, featuring the pair in one of their closets with one arm each through the sleeve of the comfy, button-up sweater!

The duo were also spotted out in Los Angeles for a July 15 Black Lives Matter protest. While supporting the cause and standing in solidarity with the movement, the two women held hands and cuddled close, all while wearing the proper face masks.