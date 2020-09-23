See Pic
Jennifer Garner’s Daughter Violet, 14, Is Officially Taller Than Her — See Sweet Hand-Holding Pics

The Affleck kids are growing up so fast! Jennifer Garner stepped out with her oldest child, Violet, on Sept. 22, and the teen is already towering over her famous mom.

Jennifer Garner48, was joined by her 14-year-old daughter, Violet Affleck, for an outing on Sept. 22. The mom/daughter duo held hands and wore protective face masks amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Violet looked so grown up in her olive green jumpsuit and headband, and there was no mistaking the fact that she’s officially taller than her mom!

In addition to Violet, Jen also shares another daughter, Seraphina, 11, as well as a son, Samuel, 8, with her ex, Ben Affleck. The two were married for ten years when they split in June 2015, and they’ve remained extremely amicable since their divorce. In addition to staying friendly, Ben and Jen have also been dedicated as co-parents, and are often seen spending time together for the sake of their kids.

However, there doesn’t seem to be any chance of a romantic reconciliation between the pair. Ben is currently in a hot and heavy relationship with Ana de Armas, who he met on the set of their movie, Deep Water, in 2019. They went public with their romance earlier this year, and have been practically inseparable during their coronavirus quarantine.  Meanwhile, Jen was in a serious relationship with John Miller for two years before they decided to part ways over the summer.

“It wasn’t any sort of dramatic breakup,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that. For now, at least, she’s happier being single. Jen is doing fine.”

Recently, Jennifer also had to publicly shut down rumors that she was pregnant with a fourth child. When a fan commented on one of her Instagram posts asking if she was expecting, she clapped back, “I am 48, have three healthy kids, and am not — and never will be — pregnant. We can lay that puppy to rest.” She also added a little joe at the end of her message. “Have I gained the COVID-19? Possibly,” Jen said. “But that is another story.”