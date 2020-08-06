Jennifer Garner & John Miller Split After 2 Years Of Dating: ‘She’s Happier Being Single’

Another celebrity couple calls it quits! Jennifer Garner and boyfriend John Miller have split after almost two years of dating, HollywoodLife can confirm EXCLUSIVELY.

Jennifer Garner, 48, and John Miller, 42, are no longer an item. The A-list movie star and businessman split “a while” ago, a source confirms to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It wasn’t any sort of a dramatic break-up, It happened a while ago, she just felt the need to take a step back and she’s done that and for now at least she’s happier being single,” the source spilled. “Jen’s doing fine, — she’s great actually,” they also told us.

News first started swirling about Jennifer & John linking up way back in October 2018 even though they had reportedly been dating for months at that point. Little was known about him compared to her more famous ex, Ben Affleck, 47. although the two did have a lot in common with one another. He, just like the 13 Going On 30 star, was also previously married. John shares two kids, a son and daughter, with now ex-wife Caroline Campbell.

They made their first public appearance together one month later where the two of them were seen on an adorable theater date. Things must have been getting hot and heavy for Jennifer & John around that time as they reportedly were on their way to getting engaged after only being a couple for a short period of time.

“Jen Garner is extremely happy dating boyfriend John Miller,” a HollywoodLife source revealed in January 2019. “John makes Jen feel great, but what she really loves about him is he’s normal and not in the industry.” They managed to keep a very low profile throughout the duration of their relationship where they weren’t seen out much as time went on.

John was Jennifer’s first taste of romance again around the time she and ex Ben finalized their divorce in October 2018. The Oscar winner has found love again, this time with Knives Out star Ana De Armas, 32. They have been seen in a state of PDA for months now where the hot new couple always appear to be having a blast with one another.

He’s even introduced them to his kids with Jennifer (Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8) along the way. “Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when introducing his kids to anyone,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HL. “He definitely didn’t just blindly introduce them and of course communicated with Jen on this before doing so. They co-parent really, really well still, and want the other to be happy.”

