Ben Affleck ‘Communicated’ With Jennifer Garner Before Introducing Kids To GF Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck didn’t ‘blindly’ introduce his girlfriend, Ana de Armas, to his three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — Jennifer Garner was involved!

After weeks of quarantining with Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck finally took the next step by introducing his 32-year-old girlfriend to daughters Violet, 14 and Seraphina, 11 and son Samuel, 8. “Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when introducing his kids to anyone,” a source close to the Justice League star, 47, EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. However, Ben’s ex-wife and co-parenting partner, Jennifer Garner, 48, played a role in making this meetup happen!

“He definitely didn’t just blindly introduce them and of course communicated with Jen on this before doing so. They co-parent really, really well still, and want the other to be happy,” our source reveals. Even Ben’s three children can tell just how much their dad is infatuated with his Deep Water co-star!

“The kids see how much their dad likes her. He’s very happy and doing great,” our source adds. It’s been a slow process getting the kids involved with Ana but so far they like her. They just want to see their dad happy.”

Ana was finally pictured with Ben’s kids on May 23, when the large group (dogs Hutch and Birdie included) decided to take a stroll through Ben’s neighborhood in Brentwood. You can see that photo above! Later, Ana was pictured with Ben and his eldest daughter Violet outside of a Whole Foods on June 5. Ana and Violet even twinned by wearing matching ripped jeans.

Ana has already appeared to form a sweet bond with Ben’s kids, despite just recently meeting. Ana even teamed up with the kiddos to surprise Ben with a cardboard cutout of herself on his front lawn.

Ben and Ana sparked dating rumors thanks to their getaway trip to Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba in March of 2020 (right before the pandemic limited travel). Once virus cases spiked, the co-stars decided to quarantine together in California and became inseparable! Before Ana came along, Ben was married to Jennifer between 2005-2015, but didn’t finalize their divorce until 2018.