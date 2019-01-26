Jennifer Garner: The Reason She Is Thrilled To Be Dating John Miller After Her Ben Affleck Divorce

Jennifer Garner is ‘extremely’ happy to be dating her new boyfriend John Miller! A source close to her told HL EXCLUSIVELY that John makes her ‘feel great’!

Now that Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have officially divorced (they signed their papers in October), she’s thrilled to be dating a “normal” guy like John Miller. A source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY exactly why she’s so excited to be dating outside the entertainment industry. “Jen Garner is extremely happy dating boyfriend John Miller,” our source told us. “John makes Jen feel great, but what she really loves about him is he’s normal and not in the industry.

While Jen certainly loves the art and craft of acting, she’s not as into the Hollywood scene. “Jen is a really down to Earth girl who loves being an actress, but doesn’t love the whole Hollywood thing,” our source went on to say. “She’s a really normal girl and doesn’t necessarily like being famous, which is why she tries her best to keep her kids out of the spotlight and you don’t see her photographed with John much. But Jen is really happy in this relationship and in life right now.”

And not only does John have Ben’s approval, he makes Jen extremely happy. “It makes her feel so good to just be with a regular, normal guy in a normal relationship,” our source continued. “That’s really who she is. Jen rarely even puts on makeup to leave the house. She’s so not tour typical LA celebrity.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Jen and John. In the meantime, check out all of her hottest photos since splitting with Ben in our gallery above.