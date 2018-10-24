John Miller: 5 Things To Know About The Man, 40, Jennifer Garner Is Reportedly Dating

Jennifer Garner has reportedly moved on with a hunky businessman by the name of John Miller! — Here’s everything we know about him!

John Miller, 40, Jennifer Garner, 46, is reportedly dating after her divorce from Ben Affleck, 46, was finalized on October 4. The actress has moved on with a man by the name of John Miller! — But, who is he? We decided to investigate and here’s what we discovered!

1. John Miller is a successful businessman from California. — Miller is the CEO and chairman of Cali Group, a tech company that owns Miso Robotics and a chain of 50 CaliBurger restaurants. The burger chain is known for apparent “Flippy” tool, which performs cooking duties, such as flipping burgers on a grill. Prior to founding Cali Group in 2011, Miller was the second employee at Arrowhead (NASDAQ: ARWR), where he was responsible for formation, growth, and sale of Arrowhead’s electronics business unit, his bio page on Cali Group’s website states. He graduated Order of the Coif from Stanford Law School and is an author of The Handbook of Nanotechnology Business, Policy, and Intellectual Property Law as well as various other publications related to nanomaterials and nanoscale electronics.

2. He is reportedly still legally married. — Miller was married to Caroline Campbell, a concert violinist, for nine years before they split in 2014, according to Us Weekly. However, the outlet claims the two have yet to finalize their divorce. Milelr and Campbell are reportedly waiting for a judge to sign off on the paperwork, with the source noting that Garner likely understands as her divorce from Affleck was not finalized until more than three years after their split.

3. Miller reportedly has kids of his own. — He has a 12-year-old son and a 10-year-old daughter from a previous relationship, according to the report.

4. Garner and Miller have reportedly been dating for months. — The outlet claims the two have been seeing one another for about six months and that things are getting serious. And, so far, there are no photos of them together. “Jen brings out the best in John, and he is the happiest he has probably ever been. It’s a loving, healthy relationship,” a source told the site.

5. Miller has reportedly met Garner’s children. — The actress has reportedly introduced Miller to her three kids, daughters, Violet, 12, and Seraphina, 9, and her son, Samuel, 6, who she shares with Affleck.