Jennifer Garner has found love again after her heartbreaking divorce from Ben Affleck. We’ve got the adorable PDA pics of her kissing and snuggling up to new boyfriend John Miller.

Jennifer Garner looks happier than she’s been in years now that she’s found love again with businessman John Miller. The 46-year-old actress was photographed snuggling up to him from behind with her arm around his chest. Jen even planed a kiss on his shoulder as the two were on a date at a pre-Christmas party in LA’s Pacific Palisades on Dec. 22. The photos came out on Jan. 15 and show the pair being super affectionate with one another. They’re seen on a balcony decorated with festive colorful Christmas lights as more white icicle lights hang down from the roof, providing a romantic holiday setting for the loved up couple. CLICK HERE FOR THE PICS OF JEN AND JOHN’S PDA.

In one pic Jennifer puts her hand on John’s thigh as she gazes at him and in other photos the pair smile at each other while in close conversation. An eyewitness told the Daily Mail that “Jennifer got a little frisky at one point playfully sliding her hand across John’s leg and grabbing his crotch as she walked past him.” Whoa! The Elektra star is seen dressed in an adorable black miniskirt with pearl beading around the hemline with a cozy cream long-sleeved sweater on top. In other words, the perfect holiday party outfit! She’s such a natural beauty that Jen has minimal makeup on and her hair straight and casual yet she still looked ever inch a movie star.

The couple has been quietly dating since the spring of 2018 but their relationship didn’t become known until after Jen’s divorce from Ben Affleck, 46, was finalized in October of that year. A source told Us Weekly that the pair is “very much in love” and spend the majority of time at Jennifer’s home because “it’s easier to go unnoticed there.” Wedding bells could be in their future as the source continued that, “No one would be surprised if they got engaged by the summer. John has discussed marrying Jen.”

It’s so great to see Jen happy and in love after all that ex-husband Ben put her through. They quietly separated in 2015 and shortly afterwards he was linked to the nanny to their three kids Christine Ouzounian, causing Jen a ton of humiliation. She was also there to pick up the pieces when Ben went on an alcohol bender in August of 2018 and staged an intervention, eventually personally driving him to a Malibu rehab center. Her relationship with John seems so relaxed, loving and scandal free…which must come as a relief after all the drama Jen dealt with when it came to Ben.