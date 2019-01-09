Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller: Why They Might Be Engaged in 6 Months

Are wedding bells around the corner? Jennifer Garner and John Miller might be heading toward marriage, friends say! Check out deets inside!

Actress Jennifer Garner, 46, and CEO and chairman of Cali Group John Miller, 40, have been dating for less than a year, but they could be on an accelerated track to marriage! While Jen’s relationship is pretty new, she and John “are more in love than ever,” a source told Us Weekly. Apparently, Jen has been enjoying having a boyfriend out of the spotlight and she “admires John because he is just normal.” Beyond establishing a new normal in her life by adding a relationship into the mix, Jen acts on HBO’s Camping and is the mother to three children with 46-year-old Ben Affleck – Violet, 13, Seraphina Rose Elizabeth, 10, and Samuel, 6. That’s a lot to juggle, and we’re sure being in a separate field from her significant other provides some necessary boundaries.

Even though Jen and her ex-husband Ben divorced a month before Jen was seen publicly with John in Nov. 2018, the formerly married couple had actually announced their separation in June 2015. That means it had been three years since things ended between Jen and Ben, and that’s plenty of time to move on, and make space for a new love in her life! If Jen and John know they love one another and want to be together, why not get married on what some would say is a faster timeline?

“No one would be surprised if they got engaged by summer,” the source said. “John has discussed marrying Jen.” A marriage between the two would bring two families together – John has two children of his own, 10 and 12 years old, with ex Caroline Campbell, Us Weekly reported. Since he has his own kids, he understands how much Jen’s take precedence in her life. “She only sees John when she isn’t busy with her kids,” a source told People magazine. “He understands that her kids are her number one priority.”

Jen and John were first seen out together on an adorable theater date – they saw Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen on Nov. 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, according to E! News. We’re excited to see what’s next for this couple, and hopefully we’ll see more pics of them out and about soon!