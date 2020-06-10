Ben Affleck & Ana De Armas: Look Back At Their Whirlwind Romance & Timeline Of Their Love

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas love to show off their affection! Since their relationship has blossomed, they’ve given fans plenty of endearing moments, and we’re looking back on our favorites throughout their relationship!

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are truly living on Cloud Nine! The couple have been spotted out and about for months now and, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, can’t seem to keep their hands off of eachother! The Good Will Hunting Oscar-winner, 47, and Knives Out breakout star, 32, have been spotted walking through their Los Angeles neighborhood and more in the last several months, and now, we’re taking a look back at their flourishing romance!

Ben and Ana first met in the Fall of 2019 while filming the movie Deep Water — slated for release this November. The pair slowly turned their professional relationship into a far more romantic one, and before long, fans were noticing hints of the couple taking their relationship public on social media! Images of Ben and Ana spending some time in Ana’s native Cuba popped up on Instagram, leading fans to believe that the two were definitely an item.

By the time March began to blossom, the two were seen out and about far more frequently, running errands and going for walks. In fact, as strict safety regulations began to take affect in LA, Ben and Ana made walking around his neighborhood their favorite activity, even bringing along Ana’s pooch from time to time! Of course, Ben still has an important relationship with his former wife Jennifer Garner, as the two continue to co-parent their three children — Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8.

But Ben has taken his time to introduce his kids to Ana, and recently they have all been enjoying various outings and bonding moments together! “Ben really likes Ana and he takes it very seriously when introducing his kids to anyone,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “He definitely didn’t just blindly introduce them and of course communicated with Jen on this before doing so. They co-parent really, really well still, and want the other to be happy.”

Following some trips to the grocery store, and even a family walk around the neighborhood, it appears that Ana has been wholly welcomed into the family fold by Ben’s kids! Ben and Ana clearly have a love that has been strengthened by spending time together over the last few months. Once quarantine restrictions have officially lifted, we cannot wait to see these two on the red carpet as they continue the next chapter of their love story! To see more images of the couple’s romance, check out the gallery above!