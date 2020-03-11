For the first time ever, photos of Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas engaging in PDA have been released! The co-stars looked smitten with one another during a beach stroll in Costa Rica, after country-hopping from Cuba.

Spotted: Ben Affleck, 47, and Ana de Armas, 31, on a romantic beach stroll! The Deep Water co-stars were pictured walking down a shoreline in Costa Rica on March 11, and their body language didn’t leave fans guessing too hard about their relationship status, following days of swirling dating rumors. Ben’s arm was snugly wrapped about Ana’s waist, and in one very telling photo, they even appeared to lean in for a kiss! You can check out the PDA photos, here.

Ben even held a camera in his hand, while Ana — who is the newest “Bonds Girl” — looked photo shoot-ready in a lovely crocheted dress. These are the first PDA photos of Ben and Ana to emerge, ever since they first sparked romance rumors thanks to their trip to Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba. Photos of the duo posing with fans and enjoying the Spanish city’s sights began emerging on March 6, but thanks to a lack of hand-holding and other public acts of affection, the Internet had one question: are these co-workers actually dating? Now, it looks like that question has an answer.

Ben and Ana just wrapped filming on their psychological thriller, Deep Water, in Feb. 2020 — on Feb. 16, they were seen walking together in New Orleans, where the movie was filmed. The actors play a married couple in the film, and besides their profession, Ben and Ana also apparently share a mutual interest in linguistics! Ben, who recently voiced his intent to learn more Spanish to surpass his 14-year-old daughter Violet’s Spanish skills on The Kelly Clarkson Show, was allegedly overheard by a fan conversing in the language with Ana. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe 😂,” the fan tweeted on Jan. 18.

So, how does Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, feel amid this whirlwind of dating speculation? “When it comes to people that Ben may or may not be dating, Jen’s attitude is different at all stages of a relationship that Ben will have. If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it, she really doesn’t have any say in any of that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Jen and Ben split in 2015, meaning they’ve had a lot of time to move forward. Meanwhile, Ana was also previously married. She tied the knot with Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet, 39, in 2011, but they divorced by 2013.