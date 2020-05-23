Ben Affleck’s kids have officially met his girlfriend Ana De Armas! The couple were spotted out for a walk in Brentwood with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

Ben Affleck, 47, has finally introduced his kids to girlfriend Ana De Armas, 32! The duo were seen out for a walk in Jennifer Garner‘s Brentwood neighborhood with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, on Saturday, May 23. Although their mom Jen wasn’t along for the stroll, her adorable golden retriever Birdie joined the group, along with Ben’s trusty german shepherd Hutch. Ben, Ana and the kids all rocked protective face masks as they enjoyed the sunny 60 degree weather and picturesque tree-lined streets.

The Batman V Superman star was casual for the walk, rocking a gray shirt from a 2018 Turkey Trot fundraiser, jeans and burgundy sneakers. Ana twinned in an all-denim ensemble, going for a ’90s look with ripped jean shorts, an oversized denim jacket, and a black t-shirt along with white leather sneakers and her gold Cartier Love bracelet! At just 14, Violet — who is a clone of her mom Jennifer — towered over the 32-year-old Cuban starlet in a baby blue striped shirt, white shorts and gladiator sandals, while Seraphina kept rocked a colored striped shirt and black shorts. Samuel trailed behind his older sisters in blue sweat pants, poorboy cap and shirt that read “Sarcasm” with a third fluffy white dog in tow.

The sweet outing comes a month after sources revealed that Ben was waiting for the right time to introduce his kids, especially when it comes to approval from his ex Jennifer Garner. “Ben is very respectful of Jennifer’s wishes when it comes to their kids so any decision to have him meet Ana will be run by her first,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Right now it’s not even being discussed or planned for because of everything happening with coronavirus. But Ben is very serious about Ana and he will eventually want her to meet his kids,” they also said at the time.

Despite quarantine rules, Ben and Ana have been out-and-about in the last few weeks, loading up on coffee and plenty of fresh air! The pair also escaped Los Angeles for a quick getaway to Joshua Tree, California to celebrate her 32nd birthday. The Oscar winner went all out for his Deep Water co-star, decorating a desert home with celebratory balloons and getting a delicious chocolate cake. While enjoying the gorgeous Joshua Tree scenery, the in-love couple also recorded a short kiss video for Residente‘s new music video.