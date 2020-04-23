Why Ben Affleck’s Waiting To Introduce GF Ana de Armas To His Kids With Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck’s romance with Ana de Armas is heating up but he’s waiting for the right time to introduce his new flame to his three kids.

Ben Affleck‘s girlfriend Ana de Armas will be celebrating her 32nd birthday on April 30. The Batman star, 47, and the Knives Out actress have been doing their part by remaining quarantined amid California’s stay-at-home order, which was issued on March 19 to contain the coronavirus. But some may wonder if Ben may use this special occasion to introduce his three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, to his new leading lady.

A source close to The Way Back actor spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and said, “It’s doubtful Ben is going to introduce his kids to Ana on her birthday, especially with everything going on right now with the pandemic. Safety is a priority and it’s just not the time while everyone is quarantined to be introducing his kids to new people. Ben will likely just spend the day with Ana and relax, walk their dogs, have a nice dinner. She isn’t high maintenance and while he wants to go out of his way to make her feel special, she isn’t the type to put that kind of pressure on him.”

Another insider added, “Plans for Ben and Ana are being kept close to the vest for her birthday but one thing he is looking forward to is going on a trip to celebrate when everyone has the chance to do that in the world and with both families being all together. But for her actual day he wants to have a nice dinner and spend quality time with her as he has over the past weeks and do the huge celebration once he has the chance.”

The Oscar winner and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, amicably co-parent their three kids after they announced their separation in 2015. “Ben is very respectful of Jennifer’s wishes when it comes to their kids so any decision to have him meet Ana will be run by her first,” another friend revealed. “Right now it’s not even being discussed or planned for because of everything happening with coronavirus. But Ben is very serious about Ana and he will eventually want her to meet his kids. But he’s not stressing about that right now or trying to rush it. It will all happen when the time is right. Ben is very romantic and generous. He’s crazy about Ana and going to go the extra mile for her birthday. No doubt she will get some jewelry, a pair of earrings or something, He’s classy and classic when it comes to giving gifts.”

Ben and Ana first sparked romance rumors with their trip to Havana in early March, where Ana grew up. At the time, it was unclear if the trip was romantic (they’re co-stars, after all). Those questions were put to rest after Ben and Ana were pictured going in for a kiss on a beach stroll in their next destination, Costa Rica, just a few days later!