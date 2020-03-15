Ben Affleck Steps Out With Kids At Pet Store After Returning From Sexy Vacation With Ana De Armas

Ben Affleck enjoyed time with his kids, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, as they headed into a Petco store and went to a park on Mar. 14, just two days after he returned home from Costa Rica.

Ben Affleck, 47, reunited with all three of his kids on Mar. 14 after returning from a vacation with girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31, and they happily went to a pet store. The doting dad was spotted walking into Petco in Santa Monica, CA with Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8, as well as their nanny and looked comfortable and happy. He was wearing a blue jacket over a black hoodie and gray shirt and black pants as he walked beside Samuel, who was wearing blue hoodie with multi-colored stripes across the front and black pants. Violet, who followed close behind at one point, wore a long-sleeved striped top and jeans and Seraphina donned an orange hoodie and dark pants with stars on the sides

In addition to visiting the pet store, the family went on a hike at Malibu park. They engaged in what appeared to be fun conversation and smiled as Ben carried what looked like a plastic cage for a small animal. Seraphina carried her sneakers after switching to sandals and the trio went on to look for something on the ground to put in the container.

Ben’s outing with his kids, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, comes after he’s been making headlines for his new relationship with Ana. The duo, who just finished filming the upcoming film Deep Water together in Feb., first caused romance speculation after they were spotted hanging out in Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba on Mar. 6. Before that, they were spotted walking together in New Orleans, LA, where they filmed their upcoming flick, and their recent PDA-filled vacation pretty much sums up the fact that these two are definitely more than friends!

There’s no word on whether or not Ana has met Ben and Jen’s kids yet, but from the way things are going between her and Ben, we wouldn’t be surprised if she does soon! Ben’s former love, who he separated from in 2015 and divorced in 2018, also seems to approve of his new lady. “When it comes to people that Ben may or may not be dating, Jen’s attitude is different at all stages of a relationship that Ben will have. If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it, she really doesn’t have any say in any of that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.