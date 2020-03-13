Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Smile Together As They Return From Vacation In A Helicopter

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were all smiles as they boarded a private helicopter following their romantic vacation together in Costa Rica.

Ben Affleck, 47, looks loved-up with his new girlfriend Ana de Armas, 31, in Costa Rica, as the pair were spotted boarding a private helicopter together. The Deep Water co-stars were seen jetting back to Los Angeles on March 12 after a romantic getaway in the Caribbean. In the snaps, Ana wears a floral maxi dress with a high neckline, short sleeves, and a high split. She paired the gorgeous frock with white sneakers, and understated jewelry, as her brunette tresses fell below her shoulders. Ben dressed down as he donned a baseball cap, a black and white tee, black jeans and black sneakers. One day earlier, the couple were pictured walking down a shoreline in Costa Rica, and their body language didn’t leave fans guessing too hard about their relationship status, following days of swirling dating rumors. Ben’s arm was snugly wrapped about Ana’s waist, and in one very telling photo, they even appeared to lean in for a kiss!

Ben even held a camera in his hand, while Ana — who is the newest “Bonds Girl” — looked photo shoot-ready in a lovely crocheted dress. These are the first PDA photos of Ben and Ana to emerge, ever since they first sparked romance rumors thanks to their trip to Ana’s hometown of Havana, Cuba. Photos of the duo posing with fans and enjoying the Spanish city’s sights began emerging on March 6, but thanks to a lack of hand-holding and other public acts of affection, the Internet had one question: are these co-workers actually dating? Now, it looks like that question has an answer.

Ben and Ana just wrapped filming on their psychological thriller, Deep Water, in Feb. 2020 — on Feb. 16, they were seen walking together in New Orleans, where the movie was filmed. The actors play a married couple in the film, and besides their profession, Ben and Ana also apparently share a mutual interest in linguistics! Ben, who recently voiced his intent to learn more Spanish to surpass his 14-year-old daughter Violet’s Spanish skills on The Kelly Clarkson Show, was allegedly overheard by a fan conversing in the language with Ana. “Ben Affleck right behind me spitting game to Ana de Armas in Spanish all night long is a vibe,” the fan tweeted on Jan. 18. How sweet!

So, how does Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 47, feel amid this whirlwind of dating speculation? “When it comes to people that Ben may or may not be dating, Jen’s attitude is different at all stages of a relationship that Ben will have. If he is dating and having fun, she’s OK with it, she really doesn’t have any say in any of that,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. Jen and Ben split in 2015, meaning they’ve had a lot of time to move forward. Meanwhile, Ana was also previously married. She tied the knot with Spanish actor and model Marc Clotet, 39, in 2011, but they divorced by 2013.

Since their divorce, Jen and Ben have been able to put their personal issues aside to co-parent their three kids Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, 8 — and that remains a focus for Jen. “If it ever gets to a point where he starts dating someone that meets the kids, than that is a completely different thing altogether,” the insider continues, adding that Ben keeps an open line of communication with his ex-wife. We’re so happy to see everyone getting along!