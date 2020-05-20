Ben & Ana, Miley & Cody, Camila & Shawn: Celeb Couples Who Are Stronger Than Ever During Quarantine

Being cooped up together during quarantine could mean disaster for a relationship, but for these celeb couples like Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas, and Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson, it’s only strengthening their bonds!

Being forced to stay home together, alone, 24/7 during a pandemic could mean disaster for many of even the most solid couples. But that’s not the case for these celebrity sweethearts. Despite the unprecedented circumstances and scary times — and sometimes annoying behaviors you never realized your partner was capable of — love is prevailing for stars like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson. The couple first started dating in October 2019, shortly after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth. As their fans know, they’ve never been shy about packing on PDA, and are completely candid about what they’re up to at all times. That hasn’t changed during quarantine.

They’ve survived two months together in Los Angeles under Governor Gavin Newsom‘s stay-at-home orders and are “still getting along really well,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It really helps that they aren’t partying, so their minds are clear and their moods are stable. They’ve been able to really focus all their energy on positive, healthy stuff,” the source said, adding that both Cody and Miley are staying sober and focusing on fitness. “Cody, Miley and their dogs – their ‘babies,’ as they lovingly call their pets – are having a really good time together doing the simple things while in quarantine.”

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are one of Hollywood’s most unexpected new couples. The actors were first spotted together on a romantic vacation in Havana, Cuba in early March. In a matter of weeks, they were quarantined together in Venice Beach amid the coronavirus pandemic. Despite the glamour of international vacations being taken away, the couple seem to be getting along swimmingly! The Knives Out actress is often seen grabbing coffee with her guy, and he’s taking her two adorable dogs for walks. They even have matching “BFF” heart necklaces, you guys.

To see photos of celebrity couples going strong in quarantine, like Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, and Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, scroll through our gallery above!