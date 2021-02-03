Nick Jonas Reveals He Wants ‘Many’ Kids With Wife Priyanka Chopra 2 Years After Getting Married

Nick Jonas is looking forward to the ‘beautiful journey’ of having kids with Priyanka Chopra. He opened up about their plans for children, and gave an update about their marriage, in a new interview.

Nick Jonas, 28, said that having a family with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 38, is going to be a “beautiful journey” that he “hope happens” one day. The Jonas Brothers member opened up about his ideal number of kids, and their overall family plans, in a new interview published on Jan. 21.

“[Priyanka] is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together,” Nick said in regards to starting a family with Priyanka while speaking with E! News. While Nick couldn’t give a timeline on when they’ll start trying for children, he said, “You know, whatever is right. We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that.”

As for how many kids Nick would ideally like, he admitted, “I hope for many, or whatever that is.” That’s no surprise, considering that he has three brothers himself: Frankie, 20, Joe, 31, and Kevin, 33. Once again, though, Nick couldn’t give a definite answer just yet. “We’ll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it’s just about making sure we’re good,” he added.

It sounds like Nick and Priyanka are on the same page: they don’t want to raise an only child. Priyanka was also recently asked about her ideal number of children in an interview with The Sunday Times, published on Jan. 10. Her answer? “A cricket team!” she exclaimed, somewhat joking. To clarify, Priyanka elaborated, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure!”

Priyanka hasn’t been in a rush to start her “cricket team,” though. Right before the pandemic, the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed that the upcoming year was “really packed” for her “in terms of the work that [she’s] doing and the work that [she’s] taken on” while interviewing for Tatler. Even with some of the free time the pandemic has brought, though, it looks like Priyanka and Nick are still not feeling the pressure of having kids two years after tying the knot in India.