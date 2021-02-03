Interview

Nick Jonas Reveals He Wants ‘Many’ Kids With Wife Priyanka Chopra 2 Years After Getting Married

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
MEGA
Photo by: XPX/STAR MAX/IPx 2018 5/1/17 Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the 2017 Costume Institute Gala - "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between". (Metropolitan Museum of Art, NYC)
BEVERLY HILLS, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA - JANUARY 25: Actress Priyanka Chopra wearing a Nicolas Jebran gown, Bvlgari jewelry, and Stuart Weitzman shoes while carrying a Jimmy Choo clutch arrives at The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2020 Pre-GRAMMY Gala held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Priyanka Chopra arrives at the 77th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Priyanka Chopra attends the Oscar de la Renta runway show during NYFW Spring/Summer 2020 on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP) View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Evening Writer

Nick Jonas is looking forward to the ‘beautiful journey’ of having kids with Priyanka Chopra. He opened up about their plans for children, and gave an update about their marriage, in a new interview.

Nick Jonas, 28, said that having a family with his wife Priyanka Chopra, 38, is going to be a “beautiful journey” that he “hope happens” one day. The Jonas Brothers member opened up about his ideal number of kids, and their overall family plans, in a new interview published on Jan. 21.

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra go for a stroll amid the winter season in London in Dec. 2020. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

“[Priyanka] is the most important piece of the puzzle, and it’s obviously something we hope happens, and god willing, it comes together,” Nick said in regards to starting a family with Priyanka while speaking with E! News. While Nick couldn’t give a timeline on when they’ll start trying for children, he said, “You know, whatever is right. We’re blessed to have each other and have a full heart for the future, I say, and things are out of your control. And the foundation of a couple is strong, and you’re excited about the possibility of that.”

As for how many kids Nick would ideally like, he admitted, “I hope for many, or whatever that is.” That’s no surprise, considering that he has three brothers himself: Frankie, 20, Joe, 31, and Kevin, 33. Once again, though, Nick couldn’t give a definite answer just yet. “We’ll go figure that out when they get there, but for now it’s just about making sure we’re good,” he added.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at their third wedding reception in Mumbai, India on Dec. 10, 2018. (Photo Credit: MEGA)

It sounds like Nick and Priyanka are on the same page: they don’t want to raise an only child. Priyanka was also recently asked about her ideal number of children in an interview with The Sunday Times, published on Jan. 10. Her answer? “A cricket team!” she exclaimed, somewhat joking. To clarify, Priyanka elaborated, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure!”

Priyanka hasn’t been in a rush to start her “cricket team,” though. Right before the pandemic, the Isn’t It Romantic star revealed that the upcoming year was “really packed” for her “in terms of the work that [she’s] doing and the work that [she’s] taken on” while interviewing for Tatler. Even with some of the free time the pandemic has brought, though, it looks like Priyanka and Nick are still not feeling the pressure of having kids two years after tying the knot in India.