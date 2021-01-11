Priyanka Chopra, 38, Reveals How Many Kids She Wants With Nick Jonas 2 Years After Wedding

Kids are definitely still in the cards for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview, she opened up about her plans for babies with her hunky husband.

Priyanka Chopra, 38, and Nick Jonas, 28, definitely have babies on the brain. During an interview with The Sunday Times, the actress was asked how many kids she wanted with Nick, and she jokingly responded, “A cricket team!” While that may be a little ambitious, Priyanka clarified, “I do want children, as many as I can have. A cricket team? I’m not so sure!”

It’s been more than two years since Priyanka and Nick tied the knot (multiple times) in Dec. 2018. They have been open about their desire to start a family, but for now, have just been enjoying life as newlyweds. Of course, there’s plenty of baby love to go around in the Jonas family these days — Nick’s brother, Kevin Jonas, has two daughters, while his brother, Joe Jonas, welcomed a baby girl with Sophie Turner during summer 2020!

Unfortunately, Nick hasn’t gotten to spend much time with his nieces amidst the coronavirus pandemic over the last several months. The families quarantined separately, and Nick spent the end of 2020 in London with Priyanka, where she’s been filming a new movie. Even though COVID-19 has kept Nick away from his family, though, he and Priyanka definitely embraced all of the time they got to spend together.

“Quarantine gave us the ability to spend a lot of time together, which I’m really blessed by,” Priyanka admitted. “Because with both of our careers, it’s hard to find that kind of time. It’s so comforting to find a person who is in your corner. Whatever I may be in my professional life or how the world perceives me, I’m just a girl trying to live her life in the best way possible, and I’m so grateful to have a partner in doing that.”

Nick and Priyanka first interacted when he slid into her DMs in 2016. Then, they attended the Met Gala together in May 2017, when they both wore outfits from the same designer at the event. However, it wasn’t until one year later that they started dating. Nick proposed in July 2018 after the two were together for just a few months. They got married that December.