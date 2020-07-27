Breaking News
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl, Willa, Their First Child Together, To The World

Los Angeles, CA - Expecting parents Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner relax under a shady tree for a bite with friend at a park in Los Angeles.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Pregnant Sophie Turner stuns in a white dress as she’s seen leaving a building in Santa Monica. 07 Jul 2020 Pictured: Pregnant Sophie Turner stuns in a white dress. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687089_006.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Pregnant Sophie Turner stuns in a white dress as she’s seen leaving a building in Santa Monica. 07 Jul 2020 Pictured: Pregnant Sophie Turner stuns in a white dress. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA687089_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
And baby makes three! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together, according to a new report on July 27! The couple reportedly named their baby girl Willa. Here’s what we know!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents! The couple welcomed their bundle of joy together on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. As for a name? The couple reportedly went with, Willa. — How cute! The Game of Thrones actress, 24, and the “Sucker For You” singer, 30, have not confirmed the birth of their first child. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for both Joe and Sophie for comment.

Sophie Turner
Sophie Turner shows off her baby bump while out in LA. (Photo credit: BACKGRID)

The happy couple had kept quite mum about the entire pregnancy in its early days. First reports of their exciting news became public on Feb. 12 and the pair were, naturally, very excited. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared at the time. Another source said that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” And Sophie continued the charade of wearing loose fitting tops and clothing throughout the early stages of her pregnancy, keeping the focus away from her belly, and fans guessing!

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas holding hands while out during her pregnancy. (Photo credit: Bruce/Javiles / BACKGRID)

But there’s no doubt about it, this couple has a lot of love to give to their new little one. Sophie and Joe first wed in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. Of course, the madly in love couple wanted to include their entire family and all of their friends in the happy moment and had an official ceremony in France on June 29, 2019.

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner on a stroll during her pregnancy. (Photo credit: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID)

Fans are positively so happy for Sophie and Joe as the enter this new, exciting phase of their lives as first-time parents. We cannot wait to see how this duo takes on all the thrills of parenthood in the future!