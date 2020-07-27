Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Welcome Baby Girl, Willa, Their First Child Together, To The World

And baby makes three! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their first child together, according to a new report on July 27! The couple reportedly named their baby girl Willa. Here’s what we know!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents! The couple welcomed their bundle of joy together on Wednesday, July 22 at a hospital in Los Angeles, TMZ reports. As for a name? The couple reportedly went with, Willa. — How cute! The Game of Thrones actress, 24, and the “Sucker For You” singer, 30, have not confirmed the birth of their first child. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for both Joe and Sophie for comment.

The happy couple had kept quite mum about the entire pregnancy in its early days. First reports of their exciting news became public on Feb. 12 and the pair were, naturally, very excited. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” a source told Just Jared at the time. Another source said that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.” And Sophie continued the charade of wearing loose fitting tops and clothing throughout the early stages of her pregnancy, keeping the focus away from her belly, and fans guessing!

But there’s no doubt about it, this couple has a lot of love to give to their new little one. Sophie and Joe first wed in Las Vegas after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards on May 1, 2019. Of course, the madly in love couple wanted to include their entire family and all of their friends in the happy moment and had an official ceremony in France on June 29, 2019.

Fans are positively so happy for Sophie and Joe as the enter this new, exciting phase of their lives as first-time parents. We cannot wait to see how this duo takes on all the thrills of parenthood in the future!