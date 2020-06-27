Sophie Turner’s Baby Bump: See Photos Of Her Maternity Style, From Sweatshirts To Spandex

Despite never verbally confirming her pregnancy, Sophie Turner has been out and about with her bump on display quite a number of times over the last few months.

Sophie Turner is expecting her first child with Joe Jonas, and she’s totally mastered the art of cool and comfortable maternity wear! The actress’s baby news was reported in February, and Sophie spent the next several weeks covering up her midsection in loose-fitting outfits. She definitely favored baggy sweatshirts in those beginning weeks, which completely hid any sign of a baby bump.

Right as Sophie was beginning to pop, the coronavirus hit the United States, which kept everyone inside for several weeks due to stay-at-home orders. Sophie and Joe never actually confirmed their baby news, but by the time they were photographed out and about once again, Sophie’s stomach had totally popped! Since then, her bump has been on full display in all of her outfits — like the gray spandex shorts and t-shirt she wore in the picture above.

Before the bump was so evident, though, Sophie did a good job at hiding it. Another look she wore towards the beginning of her pregnancy was baggy overalls, which didn’t hug her midsection. She loves pairing her maternity looks with sneaker for even more comfort, as well. Really, who wants to be wearing heels while pregnant anyway!?

We’ve also seen Sophie step out in a few flowy dresses while pregnant. Although the wind caused the fabric to hug her stomach sometimes, her bump was still hidden just enough to keep fans guessing about whether or not the pregnancy rumors were actually true. These days, though, there’s no mistaking the fact that she has a bun in the oven!

Some of Sophie’s other maternity looks have included a bomber jacket with leggings, a sweatshirt with workout pants and more. Scroll through the gallery above to check out some of the looks that the Game of Thrones star has worn while waiting for her first little one to arrive!