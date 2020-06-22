Sophie Turner’s Baby Bump Pops On Ice Cream Date With Husband Joe Jonas — See Pics

Sophie Turner proudly put her growing bump on display while wearing a white T-shirt and tight gray shorts during an outing to get a sweet treat with her husband Joe Jonas on June 21.

Sophie Turner, 24, beat the summer heat with delicious ice cream while showing off her adorable baby bump on Father’s Day, June 21! The blonde beauty stepped out with her husband Joe Jonas, 30, for the yummy treat at Salt & Straw in Los Angeles, CA and wasn’t shy about putting her growing bump on public display in a short white T-Shirt and gray workout shorts. She also wore black slip-ons and a white face mask while Joe wore his own mask, white T-shirt, and black shorts. It seemed like the perfect way to celebrate the last holiday honoring dads before the singer turns into a dad himself!

The ice cream outing comes just one day after the parents-to-be were seen walking while running errands. They were dressed all in black for the casual outing with Sophie wearing a black sweater and matching leggings and Joe wearing a black T-shirt and matching shorts. Joe also donned a black baseball cap and white face mask while his wife wore a white face mask.

Although Sophie and Joe have been making headlines for their public outings, which clearly show Sophie’s cute bump, they have been quiet about confirming their baby news. The soon-to-be mom and dad have been quarantining at home together since the coronavirus pandemic caused stay-at-home orders to be put in place and took the time to chat with fans in Instagram Live chats once in a while but they haven’t mentioned their baby-to-be.

Perhaps they want to take in the memorable moments of Sophie’s pregnancy with sacred privacy, which we certainly can understand! A source recently told us that during their private time, Joe has been there for Sophie every step of the way and has been doing whatever he can to make sure she’s taken care of during her pregnancy. “Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He always spoils her, but now that she’s pregnant, he’s even more doting,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. The source also said Sophie “has been bragging to her friends that she has the best husband because he loves to take care of her.”

It’s nice to know Sophie and Joe are enjoying their final months alone together and embracing their exciting pending parenthood! We look forward to seeing more sweet moments with them in the future!