Sophie Turner Shows Off Baby Bump In Crop Top & Leggings On Shopping Date With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas enjoyed a day out and about on Melrose Avenue doing a bit of shopping and getting some fresh air. While the couple was out, cameras captured just how much Sophie’s baby bump had grown!

Sophie Turner‘s pregnant belly has grown so much! The Game Of Thrones alum, 24, and her husband Joe Jonas, 30, were spotted out shopping on Melrose Avenue on June 16, when cameras captured Sophie’s pronounced baby bump beneath a white crop top and gray leggings. Sophie also sported a vintage plaid blazer with her white trainers, a pair of sunglasses and a face mask as Los Angeles slowly begins to open businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic. YOU CAN SEE THE PICTURES HERE.

Fans haven’t caught much of a glimpse of Sophie’s growing belly for quite some time. In the last few months, the actress has been sporting a lot of oversized clothing to keep prying eyes away from her changing body. Plus, in recent photos taken of Sophie at a rally for the Black Lives Matter movement, she has used signs to cover up her stomach, putting the focus on the cause she and Joe were supporting.

The last time fans really saw Sophie’s stomach was when she and Joe took a drive on May 16. In the photos, fans could clearly see Sophie’s bump beginning to grow bigger, protruding just beneath her tank top. Joe and Sophie, whose impending bundle of joy was the subject of reports in February 2020, haven’t shared any information with fans about their baby, instead choosing to focus on themselves, with Joe, in particular, taking good care of his wife.

For his part, Joe has absolutely been doting on Sophie, treating her like a true Queen (of the North). “Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He always spoils her, but now that she’s pregnant, he’s even more doting,” a source shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. The source even revealed that Sophie “has been bragging to her friends that she has the best husband because he loves to take care of her.”

Among his responsibilities, Joe has taken on various tasks around the house and to take care of his darling wife. “He cooks for her; he gives her foot rubs and back rubs all the time. And he lets her control the remote and watches all [of] her favorite shows with her. She knows he’s going to be the most amazing dad, just because of how well he takes care of her.” Clearly, Sophie is in good hands as she and her husband continue to make preparations for their first little one!