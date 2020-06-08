Sophie Turner Fires Back After Criticism Of Her Decision To Protest: It’s About ‘Changing The System’

Sophie Turner took to her June 6 Instagram post from a Black Lives Matter movement and clapped back at one hater who judged Sophie’s participation in the peaceful protests, telling the commenter, ‘this isn’t just about 4 cops.’

Sophie Turner did not hold back when she responded to an Instagram commenter who questioned her for attending a Black Lives Matter peaceful protest on June 6. In the since-deleted Instagram comment, the hater posed the question to the Game Of Thrones alum, 24, “I mean they’ve been arrested and charged with murder so there’s justice, soooo can we have peace now?” they asked, referring to officers Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng who have been charged in connection to the death of George Floyd. The question did not sit well with Sophie, whatsoever.

Sophie Turner’s comment via her Instagram post : ❝Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace ❞ pic.twitter.com/6vSZ9Iq2pu — Sophie Turner Daily (@sophieturndaily) June 7, 2020

The actress shot back at the Instagram user, telling them with thoughtfulness and directness, “this isn’t just about those 4 cops. This is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years,” she continued, according to fan accounts that reposted the exchange. “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace.”

Sophie’s resurfaced response comes after the actress and her husband, Joe Jonas, attended peaceful protests in Los Angeles, where they stood in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement along with hundreds of fellow protesters. Images featured in the carousel post she shared to Instagram showed Sophie holding a sign that read “white silence is violence,” a photo of a group of protesters taking a knee, much like former NFL player and activist Colin Kaepernick, and a final video, shot either by Joe or friends Greg Garbo and Paris Carney, showing the group of protesters chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Sophie and Joe, who are reportedly expecting their first child together, aren’t the only celebrities who have turned their platforms toward the vital cause. Across the globe, stars have been marching with activists and calling out police brutality and racial injustice. In London on June 3, Star Wars actor John Boyega gave an impassioned speech while holding back tears, and across the pond in Los Angeles, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez joined protests after J. Lo’s 12-year-old son, Max, urged the couple to use their platform.

Sophie’s retort and the following protests all come after the May 25 death of an unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police in Minneapolis, MN. The four officers responsible — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng — have all been charged in the death of George with Derek’s charges upgraded to second degree murder and manslaughter and the latter officers charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder. Across the nation, millions have mourned George’s loss, with more memorials scheduled in Houston and various vigils in cities throughout the U.S. this week.