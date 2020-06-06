Joe Jonas & Pregnant Sophie Turner Join Black Lives Matter Protest: ‘No Justice, No Peace’

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner showed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement with friends. The pregnant actress held onto a sign that read, ‘white silence is violence’ as she wore a protective face mask.

Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, shared photos and videos from a Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday, June 6 following the death of George Floyd. “We stand, we kneel, we lay down with you,” the Game of Thrones star posted on her Instagram story, adding the hashtags, #BlackLivesMatter, #ICantBreathe and #NoJusticeNoPeace. The pregnant actress appeared to be surrounded by hundreds of peaceful protestors sitting and laying in a grassy field in what fans believe to be Mammoth Lakes, California.

“No justice, no peace #BlackLivesMatter,” she captioned a post to her profile, including an image of her holding a powerful sign that read, “White silence is violence.” Her baby bump could be made out behind the oversized black zip-up she sported, along with a bear print pear of pajamas and a protective face mask. In a video, likely shot either by Joe or friends Greg Garbo and Paris Carney, the group could be heard chanting “no justice, no peace.”

Sophie — who is currently starring on the Quibi series Survive — also took the opportunity to clap back at a fan in the comments. “I mean they’ve been arrested and charge[d] with murder so there justice sooooo can we have peace now?” the individual posted. “This isn’t just about those 4 caps, this is about Breonna Taylor, this is about Trayvon Martin, this is about Eric Garner, this is about the systemic racism that black people have faced for hundreds and hundreds of years,” Sophie wrote back. “This is about changing the system. Justice will be done when society reflects our beliefs that we are all equal. Until then there should be no peace,” she added.

Joe also shared several images to his own account, adding the caption, “Black Lives Matter” along with a red heart emoji. The Jonas Brother, clad in a black Patagonia puffer, flashed a peace sign to the camera in a selfie snapped by good friend Paris, while Sophie and Greg stood behind. Like Sophie, Greg, Paris and Joe all sported face masks to help protect against the spread of COVID-19.