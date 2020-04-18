Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made it out of the house while under lockdown to walk their dogs. The actress hid her alleged baby bump under a large bomber jacket

With the coronavirus lockdown, it’s been awhile since we’ve seen allegedly pregnant actress Sophie Turner, 24, and husband Joe Jonas, 30, out and about. The couple left their Los Angeles home on Apr. 17 to take their three dogs for a walk around their neighborhood. The Game of Thrones actress is continuing to keep fans guessing about whether or not she’s got a baby on board with her loose outfit. News broke in February that she was expecting and that the couple’s first child is due sometime this summer. You can see the pics of Sophie and Joe going for a walk here.

Sophie kept her body well hidden under a bulky navy blue bomber jacket. It completely covered up her mid-section, hiding any possible glimpse at a baby bump. She paired it with baggy sweatpants that had a logo for Shades nightclub in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Both Sophie and Joe wore white protective face masks while walking their three pups. Their furry family includes their Alaska Klee Kai Porky, a golden retriever they got as a puppy in Aug. 2019 after Porky’s littermate Waldo was tragically struck and killed by a car in NYC, and a corgi.

Sophie seemed to give a hint that she was pregnant when she told Conan O’Brien during the at-home version of Conan on Mar. 31 that she isn’t drinking while in quarantine, though husband Joe very much is. And it’s not like Sophie doesn’t like a hearty glass of wine, as she famously chugged one while on the jumbotron at a March 2019 NY Rangers hockey game. During quarantine, Joe has “taken up Instagram Live DJing,” according to Sophie. “He’s [started] doing that really, really loudly when I’m trying to read my scripts. He’s DJing at home, and the other day, yesterday or the day before, he’s started doing an ’80s set for the good part of two hours…But it’s fun! I pour him his drinks. I pour him his alcohol. I give him tequila shots.”

“He’ll text me and be like, ‘What time is it?’ And then, I’ll reply from the kitchen, ‘Shot time,’ and bring him a shot of tequila.” Conan asked, “What time is shot time? Is it after five?” to which Sophie laughed, “There’s no rules in quarantine.” For the interview, Sophie wore a loose black sweater and grey sweatpants, which hid any glimpse of a baby bump. She joked, “I’m business on top, party on the bottom,” thrilled that she could get away with such a casual look while appearing on a talk show.