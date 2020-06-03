John Boyega Fights Back Tears While Demanding Racial Equality At London Protest — ‘Now Is The Time’

John Boyega took a stand at a London Justice for Black Lives rally, becoming emotional as he reminded protesters that ‘Black lives have always mattered.’

John Boyega gave an emphatic speech to hundreds of supporters at a Justice for Black Lives rally in London’s Hyde Park on June 3. The Star Wars actor, 28, took a stand and held onto a megaphone while delivering his call to action. “Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important,” John declared in a video captured by CBS News reporter Haley Ott. “We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

John has been one of many public figures to use their high-profile platform and stand alongside peaceful protestors in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement. Prior to his attendance at the Hyde Park protest, John took to his Instagram Live on May 27 to tell his fans and followers that he would not tolerate racists or racism from anyone who claimed to be his fan. “I’ve spent my whole career as an actor and I want you guys to know this: I’m not the guy, I’m not Hollywood…I’m from London, we have different f**king rules. We’re real.”

The actor’s sentiments have been echoed across the globe, as millions continue to join in protests following the May 25 death of unarmed Black man, George Floyd, at the hands of police officers. On June 2, actress Keke Palmer took to the streets in Los Angeles with her fellow protestors and implored National Guardsmen to join her as they marched. “We need you. March beside us. March beside us. Let the revolution be televised. We’ll start marching and you march with us. Please,” the actress pleaded. Although they did not march with protesters, the National Guardsmen eventually took a knee with the activists.

Along with Keke and John, stars like Halsey, Ariana Grande, and Harry Styles have joined protesters in Los Angeles. Even more stars have taken to social media, with some like, Riverdale‘s Cole Sprouse, using their platform to bring the focus back on the Black Lives Matter movement. As the protests continue, more and more are joining citizens in the fight against police brutality and racial injustice.

John’s words come over a week after George Floyd died of asphyxiation after being pinned down by disgraced Officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis, MN. Derek used his knee to press into George’s neck, leaving him unconscious and later dying at Hennepin County Medical Center. Derek Chauvin was charged on May 29 with manslaughter and third degree murder.