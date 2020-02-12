Sophie Turner Pregnant: ‘GOT’ Star Reportedly Expecting 1st Child With Husband Joe Jonas

Congratulations are in order for Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. The couple are reportedly expecting their first child together, eight months after their fairytale wedding in France.

There’s another Bonus Jonas on the way! Actress Sophie Turner, 23, is reportedly pregnant, according to Just Jared. This would be the first child for the Game of Thrones star and her husband of eight months, Joe Jonas, 30, and their friends and family are over the moon for them, a source told the outlet. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” they said. Another source told JJ that, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner for confirmation. Photos taken of the newlyweds in London at the end of January show Sophie wearing an oversized, white coat over an all-black outfit. She has her arm placed over her stomach in the shots. Joe and Sophie got married in Las Vegas in May 2019 after the Billboard Music Awards. They officially tied the knot in front of their loved ones during a blowout wedding bash one month later, in France.

A source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY after the wedding that Sophie and Joe weren’t thinking about having children yet, as they were focusing on their careers first — but were thinking about 2020! “All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” the insider said. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour.”

“They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe],” the insider added. Close enough — the last Jonas Brothers tour date is February 22, 2020!