Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: When They Plan To Start A Family After Fairytale Wedding

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas
Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner out and about, Paris, France - 23 Jun 2019
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Members of Joe Jonas' family take photos at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians before leaving for Joe Jonas' and Sophie Turner's wedding at the Chateau de Martinet in Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, Alena Jonas, Frances Madonia-Miller, Denis BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Joe Jonas' family members prepared at Sarrians Castle in Tourreau before setting off for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding party at Castle Martinay de Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Jack Lawless, Joe Jonas BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Sarrians, FRANCE - Members of Joe Jonas' family take photos at Château de Tourreau in Sarrians before leaving for Joe Jonas' and Sophie Turner's wedding at the Chateau de Martinet in Carpentras, France, June 29, 2019. Pictured: Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Porky Basquiat (pet dog), Guests BACKGRID USA 29 JUNE 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
and

It’s the inevitable question that follows after two people marry: When do they plan to have children? So, when will the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress and her pop star hubby add to the Jonas brood?

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, have married twice in the space of weeks. Now, days after they walked down the aisle in France on June 29, a source close to the couple is giving HollywoodLife some insight into when they plan to start a family. The person tells us EXCLUSIVELY that babies are not in Sophie and Joe’s immediate future. Right now, their careers come first.

“All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” the insider claims. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].” The Jonas Brothers world tour is currently scheduled to end in Antwerp, Belgium in March 2020.

Sophie and Joe married in a chateau in Avignon, France eight weeks after they stunned fans by tying the knot in a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, after the Billboard Music Awards. All three members of the Jonas Brothers are now married. Kevin Jonas, 31, wed his wife Danielle a decade ago. Meanwhile Nick Jonas, 26, married actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, in 2018. So far Kevin is the only one of the sibling bandmates to be a father. He has two girls with his wife Danielle – Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have put their baby making plans on hold, an insider says. (Todd Williamson/JanuaryImages/Shutterstock)

Ultimately Sophie and Joe alone are the only ones who will know when they plan to become parents. Right now – while he doesn’t have his own kids – Joe seems very happy to share cute pics and videos of his nieces. On May 14 he shared an Instagram photo of himself holding Alena’s hand on the set of Saturday Night Live in New York. He captioned the pic, “LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS [sic] UNCLE TIME!!”