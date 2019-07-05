Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas: When They Plan To Start A Family After Fairytale Wedding

It’s the inevitable question that follows after two people marry: When do they plan to have children? So, when will the ‘Game of Thrones’ actress and her pop star hubby add to the Jonas brood?

Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas, 29, have married twice in the space of weeks. Now, days after they walked down the aisle in France on June 29, a source close to the couple is giving HollywoodLife some insight into when they plan to start a family. The person tells us EXCLUSIVELY that babies are not in Sophie and Joe’s immediate future. Right now, their careers come first.

“All of Sophie’s immediate work is complete but she is looking to hit the ground running now that Game of Thrones is over,” the insider claims. “She wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family. As for Joe, he is on tour with his brothers and he is interested in starting a family after the tour. They both think it would be really cool to start early next year and the thought hasn’t escaped them that they could start and try to get pregnant when the tour ends [in Europe].” The Jonas Brothers world tour is currently scheduled to end in Antwerp, Belgium in March 2020.

Sophie and Joe married in a chateau in Avignon, France eight weeks after they stunned fans by tying the knot in a Las Vegas chapel on May 1, after the Billboard Music Awards. All three members of the Jonas Brothers are now married. Kevin Jonas, 31, wed his wife Danielle a decade ago. Meanwhile Nick Jonas, 26, married actress Priyanka Chopra, 36, in 2018. So far Kevin is the only one of the sibling bandmates to be a father. He has two girls with his wife Danielle – Alena, 5, and Valentina, 2.

Ultimately Sophie and Joe alone are the only ones who will know when they plan to become parents. Right now – while he doesn’t have his own kids – Joe seems very happy to share cute pics and videos of his nieces. On May 14 he shared an Instagram photo of himself holding Alena’s hand on the set of Saturday Night Live in New York. He captioned the pic, “LIVE FROM NEW YORK ITS [sic] UNCLE TIME!!”