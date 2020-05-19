How Joe Jonas Is Pampering Sophie Turner During Pregnancy, Proving He’ll Be ‘An Awesome Dad’

Sophie Turner’s concerns over parenthood have been massaged right out of her system, as we’ve learned Joe Jonas has been tending to her every need while she’s pregnant.

Though Joe Jonas, 30, and Sophie Turner, 24, haven’t officially confirmed her widely reported pregnancy, one thing is sure: he’s going to be one heck of a dad. While Joe and a visibly pregnant Sophie have been under quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the DNCE and Jonas Brothers star has stepped up his pampering game. “Joe lives to make Sophie happy. He always spoils her, but now that she’s pregnant, he’s even more doting,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Sophie “has been bragging to her friends that she has the best husband because he loves to take care of her,” the insider tells HollywoodLife. During their lockdown, Joe has taken over all the day-to-day chores while making sure that the Games of Thrones star feels like the queen that she is. “He cooks for her, he gives her foot rubs and back rubs all the time. And he lets her control the remote and watches all her favorite shows with her. She knows he’s going to be the most amazing dad, just because of how well he takes care of her.”

Sophie’s baby bump was seen for the first time – sorta – when she and Joe went for a walk together on May 12. She and Joe held hands while wearing facemasks, but all eyes were on her stomach. Either Sophie’s pregnant, or she decided to shove a pillow under her black hoodie for this stroll. While the couple had gone on many walks during quarantine, this was the first time Sophie didn’t wear any loose clothing. A few days later, Sophie ditched the hoodie for a purple dress that showed off more skin. It seems she didn’t want to hide her yet-to-be-confirmed pregnancy any longer.

Joe and Sophie’s pregnancy was first reported in January, with Just Jared reporting that the couple was keeping things “very hush-hush, but their friends and family are super excited for them.” The COVID-19 outbreak has allowed them to enjoy this pregnancy away from the public eye, and it’s also allowed Joe to shower his wife with affection. “They love that they are together and not working and can be together for the whole day,” an insider shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife in March. “They love that they are being forced to be together and are taking everything very positively. It is as fun as it can be for them right now, they aren’t pulling their hair out just yet.”