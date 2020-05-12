Sophie Turner’s Baby Bump Can Finally Be Seen For The 1st Time In New Pic With Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, who is reportedly pregnant, showed off what looked very much like a baby bump for the first time when walking hand-in-hand with her husband Joe Jonas on May 12.

Sophie Turner, 24, may not have confirmed her pregnancy yet but she showed off what looks very much like a baby bump on May 12! The Game of Thrones actress and her husband Joe Jonas, 30, were taking a walk in Los Angeles, CA and enjoying the fresh air when she revealed her adorable bump under a black hoodie. She wore black leggings and black and red slippers to go along with the look and accessorized with sunglasses and a black mask. Joe also wore sunglasses and a mask along with a black jacket over a red shirt, jeans, and black sneakers. The blonde beauty held her love’s hand during the sweet outing and didn’t try to hide her mid-section area at all.

Sophie’s latest public outing marks the first time her supposed baby bump can clearly be seen under her clothing. Although she’s been on many walks with Joe since being in quarantine, she’s always worn loose clothing that made any any apparent bump in its early stages very hard to see, but now that the weeks are passing by, it doesn’t appear she can hide it any longer!

It was first reported that Sophie and Joe, who were married in May 2019, were expecting their first child in Feb. but sources told Just Jared that they weren’t ready to announce it to the world and planned on keeping it under wraps for as long as possible. “The couple is keeping things very hush hush but their friends and family are super excited for them,” the source told the outlet while another source said, “Sophie has decidedly been choosing outfits to wear on and off the carpet to accommodate her changing body.”

Now that it appears Sophie is not able to hide her suspected bump any longer, it will be interesting to see if and when the happy couple confirms their exciting news. Until they do, we’ll be on the lookout to see what else they get up to during this time of quarantine!