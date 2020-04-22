See Pic
Hollywood Life

Sophie Turner Goes Makeup-Free & Rocks Baggy Jacket On Walk With Joe Jonas Amidst Pregnancy Reports

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner walking their dog
DC/NGRE / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - The Jonas Brothers Nick, Joe, Kevin and little brother Frankie (Bonus Jonas) dine with Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie TurnerBACKGRID USA 29 APRIL 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: NGRE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were looking stylish while taking their three dogs for a walk this afternoon. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 21 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Encino, CA - Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner seen taking their dogs out for a walk this afternoon. The expecting couple are making this a routine to get their daily exercise with their cute dogs. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 20 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Wagner AZ / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Joe Jonas and expecting wife Sophie Turner get some fresh air and stretch their legs while going on a walk with their dogs. The couple both wore protective masks for their own safety and cozy hoodies for the weekend stroll. Pictured: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner BACKGRID USA 18 APRIL 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 48 Photos.
News Editor

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas stepped out in their protective gear for a stroll in LA on April 21. The actress donned a fresh face and a baggy jacket amid continued reports that she’s pregnant with the couple’s first child!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were spotted walking their dogs in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The couple stepped out wearing matching black protective masks amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Sophie, 24, and Joe, 30, held onto separate leashes as they strolled through the sunny neighborhood.

The Game of Thrones actress, who’s been the subject of pregnancy reports since early February, went makeup free in a pair of glasses for the casual outing. She rocked a baggy zip-up bomber jacket, which hid her mid-section. Therefore, the photos didn’t debut a bump sighting.

Meanwhile, the “Sucker For You” singer sported dark grey jeans and matching sneakers. He wore a vintage Chicago Bulls tee (ironic since Michael Jordan‘s ESPN documentary, The Last Dance debuted this past weekend). Joe coordinated with his wife in a black bomber jacket.

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner walking their dogs

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas walking their dogs in Los Angeles, CA on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. (Photo credit: DC/NGRE / BACKGRID)

The outing came nearly two weeks after Joe let Sophie give him a “makeover,” A.K.A. a full face of glam during quarantine.

“He finally let me do his makeup,” Sophie captioned a closeup photo on Instagram, which showed the Grammy nominee with magenta eyeshadow all over his lids. “That highlight,” she added under a second photo that featured Joe’s glistening cheek bones.

Joe and Sophie are quarantining together in LA. They’ve been keeping busy by [Joe] playing video games, cooking pasta and hanging with their pups, as seen on their social media pages. The couple, who tied the knot in France in June 2019, recently donated 100 meals from a local Greek restaurant to staff at East Los Angeles Doctors Hospital. The hospital acknowledged Sophie and Joe’s donation in a post on Instagram on Monday, April 20.

HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Joe and Sophie when the pregnancy reports emerged. They have not addressed nor confirmed the pregnancy reports. Joe and Sophie were also photographed shopping for kids clothes at a store in studio City, CA on March 4.