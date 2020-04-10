See Pics
Joe Jonas Lets Sophie Turner Give Him A Full Face Of Makeup While Quarantined: Hilarious Pics

Joe Jonas finally let Sophie Turner do his makeup and he’s never looked better! The actress showed off her husband’s magenta eyeshadow and highlighted cheeks in new closeup pics!

To say that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are having fun at home while in quarantine is an understatement. The Game of Thrones actress, 24, who is rumored to be pregnant with the couple’s first child, gave the “Sucker For You” singer, 30, a glamorous makeover on April 9 — and, the proof is in the pics!

“He finally let me do his makeup,” Sophie captioned a closeup photo of her husband sporting magenta eyeshadow all over his lids. “That highlight,” she added on a second photo that showed the singer’s side profile and glistening cheek bones. Joe was pictured wearing a video game headset, as he held a controller in the one snapshot. And, we’re pretty impressed that Sophie managed to pull him away from his video games.

The rumored parents-to-be have been keeping busy while hunkered down in their LA home. Joe shared a few clips of a a LEGO project they’ve been building together, that included a massive 1989 “Batmobile” with tiny characters from the Batman movie. Joe tagged Sophie in the clip, which was from his TikTik account.

(Photo credit: Instagram) 

Sophie has been giving fans a glimpse into what it’s been like to be in self-quarantine with Joe in various posts on social media. “One of the many benefits of marrying a good Italian boy… @joejonas,” she captioned a photo of her hubby holding a massive plate of pasta with two forks on March 24. She added heart eyes, pasta and rose emojis in her caption. “Also please may I have my hat back.”

Sophie and Joe are believed to be expecting their first child together after rumors began to swirl around February that she was pregnant. HollywoodLife reached out to reps for both Joe and Sophie at the time. Yet, they have not addressed nor confirmed the pregnancy buzz. Joe and Sophie were also photographed shopping for kids clothes at a store in studio City, CA on March 4.

The couple said “I do” on May 1, 2019, in Las Vegas at A Little White Wedding Chapel, following the Billboard Music Awards. The ceremony that was officiated by an Elvis impersonator.  at. Just two months later, Sophie and Joe wed for a second time in a more a formal ceremony in the South of France.