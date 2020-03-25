See Pic
Sophie Turner Reveals ‘One Of The Many Benefits’ Of Marrying ‘Good Italian Boy’ Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner gushed about her husband Joe Jonas in an Instagram pic of him that included something just as yummy as he is.

What a tasty dish! Sophie Turner, 24, gave her millions of followers something to smile about when she posted a very handsome pic of her husband Joe Jonas, 30, on Instagram on Tuesday, March 24. The Grammy-nominated star looked directly into the camera while showing off an impressive plate of bow tie pasta he made that included a ton of cut up pieces of chicken. He enjoyed his culinary creation with a glass of red wine while gazing at his ladylove. “One of the many benefits of dating a good Italian boy,” she captioned the post which came with a heart-eyed, pasta and rose emoji. Joe sported a black t-shirt and black fedora hat for the snap, the latter of which Sophie said she wanted back!

Food-related puns swarmed her comments section with many noting how “yummy” everything looked in the pic. Others, like One Republic singer Ryan Tedder, 40, were hopeful that he would find someway to deliver the pasta to him. “Plz Postmates that to me now,” he joked. The former Game of Thrones star also spent part of her Tuesday giving some major birthday wishes to her pal Jessica Chastain who is now officially 43 years old. She posted a photo of two dolls dressed in colorful outfits with both wearing sombreros with their names written across each and a cake emoji wedged between them.

Pregnancy reports have swirled around the married couple for weeks now and Sophie’s choice of clothing has definitely risen an eyebrow over if she is or isn’t expecting. She went on Instagram Live on Friday, March 20, and wore a grey baggy sweatshirt while devouring some ice cream.

The baggy fashion choices are a trend that Sophie has been spotted wearing recently. She concealed her stomach in an oversized New York Giants sweatshirt while out and about with her hunky husband on Monday, March 2. The gorgeous blonde also made sure to keep her belly incognito when she wore a towel over her bathing suit during her & Joe’s apparent babymoon in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.