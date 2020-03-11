Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas jetted off for a weekend getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico! During a beachside soiree with their entourage, Sophie kept her tummy hidden with a towel.

No bikini photos here! Sophie Turner, 24, kept herself covered while hanging out with her husband Joe Jonas, 30, in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on March 7. The Game of Thrones actress walked around with a blue towel wrapped over her swimsuit top and tank top, leaving no visible sign of her stomach. Even without a towel on, Sophie opted for a baggy hoodie while enjoying the day in paradise on her trip — is it too soon to call it a babymoon? Whatever the motive was behind the trip, Sophie was certainly in high spirits as Joe was pictured giving her a twirl and receiving a kiss on the cheek from the HBO star.

Sophie and Joe were seen back in their stomping grounds, Los Angeles, by March 11. It has now been exactly a month since a report claimed the newlyweds were expecting their first child together, per Just Jared — neither spouse has confirmed this rumor. Their silence didn’t stop fans from talking, though, since Sophie has been pictured rocking baggy clothes (denim overalls, an oversized sweatshirt, etc.) — on numerous public outings with Joe.

Sophie and Joe especially caught fans’ interest when they were spotted shopping for kids’ clothes in Studio City, LA on March 2! Shortly after that shopping trip, Sophie was also photographed covering her stomach with a jacket while taking a walk down Studio City on March 6 (also spotted: Joe’s playful love tap on Sophie’s bum).

Whether or not Sophie and Joe actually had a babymoon, it’s apparent they’re still in the honeymoon stage. Sophie couldn’t stop gushing about Joe, whom she married in two separate weddings in 2019, in her cover story for Elle magazine. “With Joe, I always felt like I was the one who was punching, like, way above my league. And I still feel like that,” Sophie said in her interview, which was published on March 3. “He’s so handsome, talented, funny, charismatic. I’m really lucky to be with him and have someone like him want to be around me and spend time with me.”