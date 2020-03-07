Busted! Joe Jonas was photographed sneaking a playful touch with Sophie Turner during an outing in Studio City, LA on March 6. Meanwhile, Sophie discreetly kept her stomach out of view amid pregnancy rumors.

Joe Jonas, 30, was feeling a little feisty on March 6. While taking a walk with wife Sophie Turner, 24, in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Studio City, the singer gave her derriere a love tap! Befitting Joe’s playful mood was his T-shirt, which displayed a print of Bart Simpson kicking back with the slogan, “Genius at work…Do not disturb.” Sophie’s top paid homage to another icon, David Bowie, and she kept the rest of her outfit casual with athletic short shorts and pink-lace sneakers.

Most notable, though, was an item of clothing Sophie wasn’t wearing! The HBO star carried a sweatshirt that she subtly held in front of her stomach, which has been subject to rampant pregnancy rumors ever since Just Jared reported that Sophie is allegedly pregnant on Feb. 12. While neither Sophie nor Joe have confirmed this rumor, Sophie has often rocked loose-fitting and cozy clothes for public outings with Joe ever since the report surfaced.

During one of these outings — for which Sophie rocked a baggy New York Giants sweatshirt — Joe and Sophie were spotted shopping for children’s clothes! The duo was pictured browsing through a rack of miniature-sized clothes in Studio City on March 2. Of course, this shopping trip only further fueled pregnancy rumors.

If Sophie and Joe were to have a child, it certainly sounds like they’re in the right head space to become parents. Sophie reflected on what has changed since tying the knot with Joe (for the first time) in Las Vegas in May of 2019, and she said in her March 3 cover story for Elle, “I feel like the only thing that’s changed for me is having this incredible sense of security. Just the word husband and the word wife — it just solidifies the relationship. I love being married. I think it’s wonderful. I’m sure we’ll have our hiccups and our different things. But right now, it’s like the security and the safety is everything.”